Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:40 PM

14916 16th Pl W #28

14916 16th Pl W · No Longer Available
Location

14916 16th Pl W, Lake Stickney, WA 98087

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Newer home and just in case your GPS not knowing the address yet: From I-5 take 164th St Exit, go W and take first right (N) on Ash Way. Continue on Ash Way through round-about and then left on Madison. Left on 150th. "Kingstone" community signage at entrance. Welcome to Kingstone! The beautiful floor plan includes 4 bedrooms + bonus room and 3.5 baths. Main floor boasts 2-story vaulted entry & great room with extended laminate flooring, gas fireplace, extra large windows plus gourmet kitchen with slab counters, full-height back-splash & stainless apps. Other features include fully landscaped yards, painted mill work, screens, garage openers, fire sprinklers & community playground. Convenient location near Ash Way P&R, Downtown Lynnwood, Alderwood Mall & I-5 and I-405 access. YEAR BUILT 2018 > 12-month lease > non refundable background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old > require most recent 2 paycheck stubs, 2 bank statements to support income (3 times of rent) and bank reserve (4 times of rent) criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2500 deposit and $200 non-refundable move-in and move-out fee > Tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > max 2 pets with less than 20 lbs, non-dangerous breed, $300 pet deposit per pet > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14916 16th Pl W #28 have any available units?
14916 16th Pl W #28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 14916 16th Pl W #28 have?
Some of 14916 16th Pl W #28's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14916 16th Pl W #28 currently offering any rent specials?
14916 16th Pl W #28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14916 16th Pl W #28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14916 16th Pl W #28 is pet friendly.
Does 14916 16th Pl W #28 offer parking?
Yes, 14916 16th Pl W #28 offers parking.
Does 14916 16th Pl W #28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14916 16th Pl W #28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14916 16th Pl W #28 have a pool?
No, 14916 16th Pl W #28 does not have a pool.
Does 14916 16th Pl W #28 have accessible units?
No, 14916 16th Pl W #28 does not have accessible units.
Does 14916 16th Pl W #28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14916 16th Pl W #28 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14916 16th Pl W #28 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14916 16th Pl W #28 does not have units with air conditioning.

