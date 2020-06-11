14916 16th Pl W #28

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel playground fireplace

Newer home and just in case your GPS not knowing the address yet: From I-5 take 164th St Exit, go W and take first right (N) on Ash Way. Continue on Ash Way through round-about and then left on Madison. Left on 150th. "Kingstone" community signage at entrance. Welcome to Kingstone! The beautiful floor plan includes 4 bedrooms + bonus room and 3.5 baths. Main floor boasts 2-story vaulted entry & great room with extended laminate flooring, gas fireplace, extra large windows plus gourmet kitchen with slab counters, full-height back-splash & stainless apps. Other features include fully landscaped yards, painted mill work, screens, garage openers, fire sprinklers & community playground. Convenient location near Ash Way P&R, Downtown Lynnwood, Alderwood Mall & I-5 and I-405 access. YEAR BUILT 2018 > 12-month lease > non refundable background and credit check at $38.95 per resident above 18 years old > require most recent 2 paycheck stubs, 2 bank statements to support income (3 times of rent) and bank reserve (4 times of rent) criteria and last year W-2 > Move-in fee: first month's rent, $2500 deposit and $200 non-refundable move-in and move-out fee > Tenants to pay for all utilities > no smoking unit > max 2 pets with less than 20 lbs, non-dangerous breed, $300 pet deposit per pet > manage by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.