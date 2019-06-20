All apartments in Lake Stickney
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

1033 134th Street Southwest

1033 134th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1033 134th Street Southwest, Lake Stickney, WA 98204

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fresh paint! 3 bedrooms plus bonus room that could be 4th bedroom. 2.5 baths, multi level detached townhouse, Gourmet kitchen, cozy gas burning fireplace, 2 attached garage, Mukilteo school district. Easy access to I-5 and shopping areas.

first, last & deposit no pets

For rent avail May 1st or sooner

first, last & deposit no pets
For rent avail May 1st or sooner
3 bedrooms plus bonus room that could be 4th bedroom. 3 baths, multi level detached townhouse, Gourmet kitchen, cozy gas burning fireplace, 2 attached garage, Mukilteo school district. Easy access to I-5 and shopping areas.

first, last & deposit www.vizorpm.com for rental criteria

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 134th Street Southwest have any available units?
1033 134th Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stickney, WA.
What amenities does 1033 134th Street Southwest have?
Some of 1033 134th Street Southwest's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 134th Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1033 134th Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 134th Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1033 134th Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stickney.
Does 1033 134th Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1033 134th Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 1033 134th Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 134th Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 134th Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1033 134th Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1033 134th Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1033 134th Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 134th Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 134th Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 134th Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 134th Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
