Lake Stevens, WA
9531 28th Street NE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

9531 28th Street NE

9531 28th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9531 28th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Modern 3bd/2.5bth home in Desired Lake Stevens! - This updated home located in Lake Stevens is move-in ready today and features modern amenities! On the main level, you will find a front room, dining room, and spacious kitchen along with the living room featuring gas fireplace. The guest bathroom also features a space for washer and dryer hookups along with access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs features 3 carpeted bedrooms, including master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. The backyard is fully fenced and backs up to a tree lined greenbelt.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3954797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9531 28th Street NE have any available units?
9531 28th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 9531 28th Street NE have?
Some of 9531 28th Street NE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9531 28th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
9531 28th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9531 28th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 9531 28th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 9531 28th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 9531 28th Street NE offers parking.
Does 9531 28th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9531 28th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9531 28th Street NE have a pool?
No, 9531 28th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 9531 28th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 9531 28th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9531 28th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9531 28th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9531 28th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9531 28th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
