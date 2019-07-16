9531 28th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Modern 3bd/2.5bth home in Desired Lake Stevens! - This updated home located in Lake Stevens is move-in ready today and features modern amenities! On the main level, you will find a front room, dining room, and spacious kitchen along with the living room featuring gas fireplace. The guest bathroom also features a space for washer and dryer hookups along with access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs features 3 carpeted bedrooms, including master bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks. The backyard is fully fenced and backs up to a tree lined greenbelt.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

No Pets Allowed



