All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 9105 1st Pl NE #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
9105 1st Pl NE #2
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

9105 1st Pl NE #2

9105 1st Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9105 1st Pl NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Condo in Lake Stevens! - Short term lease only: Great location, close to shopping and bus line. Spacious 2 bedroom furnished condo in Lake Stevens. Short term leases available for this unit. Laminate floors, stainless appliances, and fenced yard. Newer light fixtures, stainless refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, plus a brand new smooth top range! Freshly painted throughout. Bottom floor, corner unit that comes with a storage closet and a plus two parking spaces and a green back yard area. Small Pets Ok. Non-smoking. Rent and deposit moves you in! There is an $86 monthly sewer charge for this property

Owner renting our condo while he is out of the area.
7 month lease only to expire April 30th,2019

(RLNE4415981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9105 1st Pl NE #2 have any available units?
9105 1st Pl NE #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 9105 1st Pl NE #2 have?
Some of 9105 1st Pl NE #2's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9105 1st Pl NE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
9105 1st Pl NE #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9105 1st Pl NE #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9105 1st Pl NE #2 is pet friendly.
Does 9105 1st Pl NE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 9105 1st Pl NE #2 offers parking.
Does 9105 1st Pl NE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9105 1st Pl NE #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9105 1st Pl NE #2 have a pool?
No, 9105 1st Pl NE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 9105 1st Pl NE #2 have accessible units?
No, 9105 1st Pl NE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9105 1st Pl NE #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9105 1st Pl NE #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9105 1st Pl NE #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9105 1st Pl NE #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Stevens Apartments with Balconies
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with Parking
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus