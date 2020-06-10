All apartments in Lake Stevens
8421 19th St NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

8421 19th St NE

8421 19th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8421 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8421 19th St NE Available 07/09/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home In Lake Stevens - Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Features include main floor with large entry opens to living room with high ceilings, and gas fireplace. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and all appliances, adjacent is a quaint dining area with access to the back deck and fenced backyard. Upstairs are 3 generous size bedrooms, including the master bedroom with a 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. Laundry room on the 2 floor with hook ups only. Award winning Lake Stevens School District. This property is non-smoking, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. KIO/AB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8421 19th St NE have any available units?
8421 19th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 8421 19th St NE have?
Some of 8421 19th St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8421 19th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8421 19th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8421 19th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8421 19th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8421 19th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 8421 19th St NE offers parking.
Does 8421 19th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8421 19th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8421 19th St NE have a pool?
No, 8421 19th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8421 19th St NE have accessible units?
No, 8421 19th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8421 19th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8421 19th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8421 19th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8421 19th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

