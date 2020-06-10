Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

8421 19th St NE Available 07/09/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home In Lake Stevens - Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Features include main floor with large entry opens to living room with high ceilings, and gas fireplace. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and all appliances, adjacent is a quaint dining area with access to the back deck and fenced backyard. Upstairs are 3 generous size bedrooms, including the master bedroom with a 5 piece bath and large walk in closet. Laundry room on the 2 floor with hook ups only. Award winning Lake Stevens School District. This property is non-smoking, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. KIO/AB



