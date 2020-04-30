7021 17th PL SE

Amenities

Like New Construction in West View Ridge with many upgrades, including stunning Hardwood Floors throughout the lower living areas. Open-Concept Kitchen has many amenities including Slab Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances,(refrigerator to be installed prior to move-in), Gas Stovetop with Double Oven. Living room has a Gas Fireplace and Glass Sliding Door to the Patio. Upstairs the Master Suite has Vaulted Ceilings, Large Walk-in Closet, and a Huge On-Suite Master Bath. Large Back Yard is nestled next to a lush Green Belt for Extra Privacy. The Kids Play Set in back is available for tenant use or can be removed depending on tenants preference. Incredible views of Ebey Slough and located in a Quiet Neighborhood, with an Easy Commute to Hwy 2 and I-5. Self-Access showings are available for your Safety and Convenience! Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,365 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,455 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,455 | $250 Document fee applies



