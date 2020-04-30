All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 7021 17th PL SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
7021 17th PL SE
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

7021 17th PL SE

7021 17th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7021 17th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Like New Construction in West View Ridge with many upgrades, including stunning Hardwood Floors throughout the lower living areas. Open-Concept Kitchen has many amenities including Slab Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances,(refrigerator to be installed prior to move-in), Gas Stovetop with Double Oven. Living room has a Gas Fireplace and Glass Sliding Door to the Patio. Upstairs the Master Suite has Vaulted Ceilings, Large Walk-in Closet, and a Huge On-Suite Master Bath. Large Back Yard is nestled next to a lush Green Belt for Extra Privacy. The Kids Play Set in back is available for tenant use or can be removed depending on tenants preference. Incredible views of Ebey Slough and located in a Quiet Neighborhood, with an Easy Commute to Hwy 2 and I-5. Self-Access showings are available for your Safety and Convenience! Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,365 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Tenant maintains Yard.
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,455 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,455 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Fenced Yard, Gas Fireplace, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Two-Car Garage, Cable-ready, Pantry in Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 17th PL SE have any available units?
7021 17th PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 7021 17th PL SE have?
Some of 7021 17th PL SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 17th PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
7021 17th PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 17th PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 17th PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 7021 17th PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 7021 17th PL SE offers parking.
Does 7021 17th PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7021 17th PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 17th PL SE have a pool?
No, 7021 17th PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 7021 17th PL SE have accessible units?
No, 7021 17th PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 17th PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 17th PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7021 17th PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7021 17th PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College