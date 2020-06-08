All apartments in Lake Stevens
2427 Alder Rd

2427 Alder Road · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Alder Road, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Start your summer off in a New Apartment This bright, corner unit is available for a Spring/Summer move. Unique 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathrooms unit in highly desired neighborhood/area. Very private property on dead-end road that backs to greenbelt. Well-maintained property private parking & serene outdoor space.

*Additional $150/month Bill-Back Covers Water/Sewer/Garbage Tenant pays electric.

Requirements:
Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life. Credit score must be a minimum of 600.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
Applicant must be a non-smoker.
Occupancy is limited to 2 people per bedroom.

Available July 1st, reach us by email for more info/questions.

First Months Rent & Deposit to move-in.

Email/ Call/ Text to schedule

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Alder Rd have any available units?
2427 Alder Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
Is 2427 Alder Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Alder Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Alder Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2427 Alder Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2427 Alder Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2427 Alder Rd offers parking.
Does 2427 Alder Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2427 Alder Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Alder Rd have a pool?
No, 2427 Alder Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Alder Rd have accessible units?
No, 2427 Alder Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Alder Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 Alder Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 Alder Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 Alder Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
