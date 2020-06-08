2427 Alder Rd

Amenities
Start your summer off in a New Apartment This bright, corner unit is available for a Spring/Summer move. Unique 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathrooms unit in highly desired neighborhood/area. Very private property on dead-end road that backs to greenbelt. Well-maintained property private parking & serene outdoor space.
*Additional $150/month Bill-Back Covers Water/Sewer/Garbage Tenant pays electric.
Requirements:
Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life. Credit score must be a minimum of 600.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
Applicant must be a non-smoker.
Occupancy is limited to 2 people per bedroom.
Available July 1st, reach us by email for more info/questions.
First Months Rent & Deposit to move-in.
Email/ Call/ Text to schedule