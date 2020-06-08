2427 Alder Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Start your summer off in a New Apartment This bright, corner unit is available for a Spring/Summer move. Unique 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathrooms unit in highly desired neighborhood/area. Very private property on dead-end road that backs to greenbelt. Well-maintained property private parking & serene outdoor space.



*Additional $150/month Bill-Back Covers Water/Sewer/Garbage Tenant pays electric.



Requirements:

Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.

Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.

Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.

Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life. Credit score must be a minimum of 600.

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.

Applicant must be a non-smoker.

Occupancy is limited to 2 people per bedroom.



Available July 1st, reach us by email for more info/questions.



First Months Rent & Deposit to move-in.



Email/ Call/ Text to schedule