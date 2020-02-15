All apartments in Lake Stevens
2327 87th Dr. NE
2327 87th Dr. NE

2327 87th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2327 87th Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Crosswater Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
This well Maintained Home is conveniently located off Soper Hill Road in Lake Stevens. Close proximity to HWY 2 and I-5 perfect for the Everyday Commuter! Minutes from Lake Access and convenient Shopping Locations. This Stunning home features a Cozy Living Room with a 30 FT Ceilings! The Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including a Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Dual Sinks, as well as an Island w/ Granite counter top. Rooms are Spacious and Well Lit! Lots of Closet Space and Storage in the Large Two Car Garage. Relax outside on the Patio in the back or Enjoy the Sun on the Front Lawn! A Gorgeous Home in a Very Good, Quiet Neighborhood!! ACT FAST TO NOT MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY!

Sorry, NO PETS!

OUR REQUIREMENTS

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,900

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,300, Security Deposit $2,300 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.

Amenities: Not pets allowed, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Two-Car Garage, ADT Alarm system for extra charge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 87th Dr. NE have any available units?
2327 87th Dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 2327 87th Dr. NE have?
Some of 2327 87th Dr. NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 87th Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
2327 87th Dr. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 87th Dr. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 87th Dr. NE is pet friendly.
Does 2327 87th Dr. NE offer parking?
Yes, 2327 87th Dr. NE offers parking.
Does 2327 87th Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 87th Dr. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 87th Dr. NE have a pool?
No, 2327 87th Dr. NE does not have a pool.
Does 2327 87th Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 2327 87th Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 87th Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 87th Dr. NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 87th Dr. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2327 87th Dr. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
