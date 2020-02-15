2327 87th Dr. NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly alarm system parking garage

This well Maintained Home is conveniently located off Soper Hill Road in Lake Stevens. Close proximity to HWY 2 and I-5 perfect for the Everyday Commuter! Minutes from Lake Access and convenient Shopping Locations. This Stunning home features a Cozy Living Room with a 30 FT Ceilings! The Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances including a Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Dual Sinks, as well as an Island w/ Granite counter top. Rooms are Spacious and Well Lit! Lots of Closet Space and Storage in the Large Two Car Garage. Relax outside on the Patio in the back or Enjoy the Sun on the Front Lawn! A Gorgeous Home in a Very Good, Quiet Neighborhood!! ACT FAST TO NOT MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY!



Sorry, NO PETS!



OUR REQUIREMENTS



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,900



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit: $2,300, Security Deposit $2,300 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.



Amenities: Not pets allowed, Gas Fireplace, Pantry in Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Two-Car Garage, ADT Alarm system for extra charge