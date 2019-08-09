All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 1619 Mitchell Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
1619 Mitchell Rd.
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:32 PM

1619 Mitchell Rd.

1619 Mitchell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1619 Mitchell Road, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
2 Short Blocks Away From Beautiful Lake Stevens - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler. - Looking for space, comfort and a location that is just a short walk to the lake? This is a perfect home for you.

On a large lot, the home is nestled among evergreens, pine trees, maple trees, and assorted flowering shrubs. It is scheduled to be painted inside and out within the next two weeks. It features a deck off the living area, a tiled courtyard and a 2 car garage with a work shop area. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, a main bath and a 3/4 bath. Perfect for a family or a couple and is ideal for the hobbyist or craftsman, with a large utility/mud room right off the kitchen. The location is within the Lake Stevens school district. It is a few short minutes drive from shopping, schools and quaint, beautiful downtown Lake Stevens.

Rent is $2100.00. Security deposit is $2100.00.

Call Bell Properties, Inc. to view and additional information. Please call 425-334-0441. Bell Properties is a full service real estate and property management company located in Lake Stevens.

(RLNE3718492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Mitchell Rd. have any available units?
1619 Mitchell Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 1619 Mitchell Rd. have?
Some of 1619 Mitchell Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Mitchell Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Mitchell Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Mitchell Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1619 Mitchell Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 1619 Mitchell Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1619 Mitchell Rd. offers parking.
Does 1619 Mitchell Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Mitchell Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Mitchell Rd. have a pool?
No, 1619 Mitchell Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Mitchell Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1619 Mitchell Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Mitchell Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Mitchell Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 Mitchell Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1619 Mitchell Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Stevens Apartments with Balconies
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with Parking
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus