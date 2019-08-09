1619 Mitchell Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

2 Short Blocks Away From Beautiful Lake Stevens - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rambler. - Looking for space, comfort and a location that is just a short walk to the lake? This is a perfect home for you.



On a large lot, the home is nestled among evergreens, pine trees, maple trees, and assorted flowering shrubs. It is scheduled to be painted inside and out within the next two weeks. It features a deck off the living area, a tiled courtyard and a 2 car garage with a work shop area. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms, a main bath and a 3/4 bath. Perfect for a family or a couple and is ideal for the hobbyist or craftsman, with a large utility/mud room right off the kitchen. The location is within the Lake Stevens school district. It is a few short minutes drive from shopping, schools and quaint, beautiful downtown Lake Stevens.



Rent is $2100.00. Security deposit is $2100.00.



Call Bell Properties, Inc. to view and additional information. Please call 425-334-0441. Bell Properties is a full service real estate and property management company located in Lake Stevens.



(RLNE3718492)