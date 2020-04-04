114 100th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Available Now!!!!!! Beautiful Home located in Lake Stevens, Close to Lake! - This newer home has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & closet pantry. Opens to living room with cozy gas fireplace and attached dining area that opens to patio and fully fenced yard. Upstairs has three bedrooms including master with full bath and second full bath. Two car garage. Close to lake, shopping, parks and schools. Tenant to pay additional flat rate fee for Lake Stevens water/sewer.



SQFT: 1790



YEAR BUILT: 2008



COUNTY: Snohomish County



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Chapel Ridge



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Stevens



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hillcrest

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet. Cats and dogs under 20 lbs. Pet screening fee may apply.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

Flat rate water/sewer charge: $87/mo



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No smoking on the premises

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations



Application Fee $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350

Refundable Security Deposit of $1850

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Hwy 9 N turn R onto Market Pl, L at 99th Ave NE/Swalwell Ave, R onto 1st St. NE, L onto 100th Ave NE.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com,



(RLNE3870379)