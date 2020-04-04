All apartments in Lake Stevens
114 100th Ave NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

114 100th Ave NE

114 100th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

114 100th Ave NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Available Now!!!!!! Beautiful Home located in Lake Stevens, Close to Lake! - This newer home has open kitchen with stainless steel appliances & closet pantry. Opens to living room with cozy gas fireplace and attached dining area that opens to patio and fully fenced yard. Upstairs has three bedrooms including master with full bath and second full bath. Two car garage. Close to lake, shopping, parks and schools. Tenant to pay additional flat rate fee for Lake Stevens water/sewer.

SQFT: 1790

YEAR BUILT: 2008

COUNTY: Snohomish County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Chapel Ridge

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Stevens

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Hillcrest
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet. Cats and dogs under 20 lbs. Pet screening fee may apply.

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
Flat rate water/sewer charge: $87/mo

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No smoking on the premises
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations

Application Fee $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $350
Refundable Security Deposit of $1850
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Hwy 9 N turn R onto Market Pl, L at 99th Ave NE/Swalwell Ave, R onto 1st St. NE, L onto 100th Ave NE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com,

(RLNE3870379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

