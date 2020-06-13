Apartment List
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lacey, WA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1120 sqft
Green spaces abound at this apartment community that features an outdoor pool and spa, a gym and a clubhouse. Apartment interiors boast in-unit laundry, open floor plans and built-in microwaves. Moments from I-5.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5610 Mount Baker Street
5610 Mount Baker Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1688 sqft
5610 Mount Baker Street Available 07/13/20 5610 Mount Baker Street - This amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage offers you and your family 1688 square feet o living space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
5749 Arcarro Court Southeast Available 07/18/20 5749 Arcarro Court Southeast - Excellent 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features 3133 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4767 Colleen Ct SE
4767 Colleen Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2100 sqft
4767 Colleen Ct SE Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning 3 bd + Bonus, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4903 33rd CT SE
4903 33rd Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1250 sqft
4903 33rd CT SE Available 07/01/20 3 Bed Room Home 2 Bath . 2 Car Garage - Available July 1st, 2020 or sooner . Rent $1675 per month. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, Fireplace, gas heat, storage shed and a fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4540 Stonegate ST SE
4540 Stonegate Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4540 Stonegate ST SE Available 07/06/20 Kensington Neighborhood - Desirable Kensington Neighborhood, Impresive open kitchen with granite tile and full granite back splash, Features all SS appliances, maple cabinets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4113 Alabaster ST SE
4113 Alabaster Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4113 Alabaster ST SE Available 07/31/20 - Corner lot in Stonegate. Great floor plan offering an amazing kitchen w/huge pantry, stainless steel appliances & eating bar, plus it opens to the family room w/gas fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3935 Jett Ln NE
3935 Jett Ln NE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1821 sqft
Northeast Lacey - 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in Campus Ridge. Built in 2016 w/1821 sq ft. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
8838 Adonis Court Northeast
8838 Adonis Court Northeast, Lacey, WA
Welcome Home! This lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the desirable Meridian Campus neighborhood. You will open the door to a beautiful entry way with a reading nook to your left.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast
3041 Puget Meadow Loop NE, Lacey, WA
3041 Puget Meadow Loop Northeast Available 05/17/20 3041 Puget Meadow LP NE - Enjoy living in the beautiful new home located in one of Campus Meridian newest Communities Puget Meadows.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast
5004 Roxanna Ct SE, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1289 sqft
5004 Roxanna Court Southeast - Lovely 1289 sq ft home new carpet up, new paint and new vinyl in master. Wood flooring down, tile, open concept living, fully fenced yard. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1207 Hall Street SE
1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2306 Fiddleback ST NE
2306 Fiddleback St NE, Lacey, WA
4 bed plus den - easy I-5 access and JBLM commute. N Thurston School District - Well maintained 4 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home. Main floor offers 2 story open entry way. Den, powder room, under the stairs storage. Open living, dining and kitchen.

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE
1308 Mills Landing Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1747 sqft
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Quiet cul-de-sac location! - APPLICATION PENDING Great cul-de-sac home, in a cute little private street, hardly anyone knows it is located there.

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4104 Clearwater Drive SE - 4104
4104 Clearwater Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1427 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4104 Clearwater Drive SE - 4104 in Lacey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lacey
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1110 sqft
Lots of amenities in a community that welcomes pets. Dog park, 24-hour gym, basketball court, playground and pool on site. Handicapped accessible. Washers and dryers in apartments. Across the street from Spooner Berry Farms.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1203 Wynoochee Pl NE
1203 Wynoochee Place Northeast, Thurston County, WA
Conveniently located single story home in a quiet residential neighborhood. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single story rambler, is just a short drive to I-5, JBLM, and shopping centers.

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
611 Cougar Street Southeast
611 Cougar Street Southeast, Tanglewilde, WA
RESTRICTIONS ON SHOWINGS - PLEASE EMAIL FOR VIRTUAL TOUR AND QUALIFICATIONS INFO. NO PETS/NO SMOKING - OWNER HIGHLY ALLERGIC. Available 6/5. Must have verifiable income of 3x's the rent rate ($5,985/mo+).

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
830 Rowland DR SE
830 Rowland Drive Southeast, Thurston County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1664 sqft
Pending applications! - 3 bed, 2.5 bath with great room! N.Thurston School district, easy I5 Access, JBLM commute, Shopping and more! - Pending applications! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home.
Results within 5 miles of Lacey

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Yehle Park Village
1 Unit Available
1953 Cox Avenue
1953 Cox Avenue, DuPont, WA
1953 Cox Avenue Available 07/01/20 1953 Cox Avenue - Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the DuPont area with amazing view of Mt. Rainier.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
1323 Burnside Place
1323 Burnside Place, DuPont, WA
1323 Burnside Place Available 07/02/20 1323 Burnside Place - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in DuPont. Living room with gas fireplace, formal dining room with bamboo floors and den/bonus room with french doors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3210 Sheaser Way
3210 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
3210 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3210 Sheaser Way - Incredible two-level home with a fully fenced yard! This home has plenty of space featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a loft/den area. A 2-car attached garage and over 2600 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3157 Sheaser Way
3157 Sheaser Way, DuPont, WA
3157 Sheaser Way Available 07/10/20 3157 Sheaser Way - This amazingly spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers 3,046 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hoffman Hill Village
1 Unit Available
3181 Brown Loop
3181 Brown Loop, DuPont, WA
3181 Brown Loop Available 07/10/20 3181 Brown Loop - Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home back against a greenbelt.

June 2020 Lacey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lacey Rent Report. Lacey rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lacey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lacey rents declined over the past month

Lacey rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lacey stand at $1,014 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,253 for a two-bedroom. Lacey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Washington

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lacey over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in all of the largest 10 cities in Washington for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Bellevue is the most expensive of all Washington's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,422; of the 10 largest Washington cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Renton experiencing the fastest growth (+2.0%).
    • Bellevue, Spokane, and Kent have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Lacey rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lacey, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lacey is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lacey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,253 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% decline in Lacey.
    • While rents in Lacey fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Dallas (+1.1%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lacey than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Lacey.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

