All apartments in Kennewick
Find more places like 213 S. Perry Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kennewick, WA
/
213 S. Perry Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:33 AM

213 S. Perry Place

213 South Perry Place · (509) 735-0165 ext. 808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kennewick
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

213 South Perry Place, Kennewick, WA 99336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 S. Perry Place · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
213 S. Perry Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath Rambler w/living room, dining area, kitchen with refrigerator, stove & dishwasher, laundry room w/washer/dryer hookups, family room with wood fireplace and direct access to spacious 2 car garage with automatic opener, fenced yard, large patio with pergola, above ground garden box, central air/heat and underground sprinklers. Pets on approval with a $200 non-refundable fee. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com.

For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

(RLNE4448058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 S. Perry Place have any available units?
213 S. Perry Place has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 S. Perry Place have?
Some of 213 S. Perry Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 S. Perry Place currently offering any rent specials?
213 S. Perry Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 S. Perry Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 S. Perry Place is pet friendly.
Does 213 S. Perry Place offer parking?
Yes, 213 S. Perry Place does offer parking.
Does 213 S. Perry Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 S. Perry Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 S. Perry Place have a pool?
No, 213 S. Perry Place does not have a pool.
Does 213 S. Perry Place have accessible units?
No, 213 S. Perry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 213 S. Perry Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 S. Perry Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 S. Perry Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 S. Perry Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 S. Perry Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlander Apartments
3030 W 4th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Aspen Hills
803 S Olympia St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Clearwater Bay Apartment Homes
5225 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sage Creek
4302 W Hood Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336
Grandridge Place
725 N Center Pkwy
Kennewick, WA 99336
Crown Village
445 N Volland St
Kennewick, WA 99336
Lakeside
5100 W Clearwater Ave
Kennewick, WA 99336

Similar Pages

Kennewick 1 BedroomsKennewick 2 Bedrooms
Kennewick Apartments with BalconyKennewick Dog Friendly Apartments
Kennewick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richland, WAPasco, WAWalla Walla, WA
Hermiston, ORCollege Place, WA
West Richland, WAPendleton, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbia Basin College
Whitman College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity