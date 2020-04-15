811 Gabrielson Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lovely 2 Bedroom +Den 2 Bathroom Home Right Off Monroe Landing/Penn Cove! - Lovely 2 bedroom + den 2 bath manufactured home on land right off Penn Cove. Front and back decks and recreational vehicle pad makes this house perfect for you. Large open kitchen with pantry, laundry room with w/d hookups, newer laminate flooring throughout the house. Large living room, master bedroom with walk in closet. Parking abundant. Sorry no groups, no pets allowed. 12-month leases. To schedule a viewing, please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at info@koetjerentals.com.



(RLNE5554090)