All apartments in Island County
Find more places like 811 Gabrielson Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Island County, WA
/
811 Gabrielson Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

811 Gabrielson Avenue

811 Gabrielson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

811 Gabrielson Road, Island County, WA 98277

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 2 Bedroom +Den 2 Bathroom Home Right Off Monroe Landing/Penn Cove! - Lovely 2 bedroom + den 2 bath manufactured home on land right off Penn Cove. Front and back decks and recreational vehicle pad makes this house perfect for you. Large open kitchen with pantry, laundry room with w/d hookups, newer laminate flooring throughout the house. Large living room, master bedroom with walk in closet. Parking abundant. Sorry no groups, no pets allowed. 12-month leases. To schedule a viewing, please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at info@koetjerentals.com.

(RLNE5554090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Gabrielson Avenue have any available units?
811 Gabrielson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
What amenities does 811 Gabrielson Avenue have?
Some of 811 Gabrielson Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Gabrielson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
811 Gabrielson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Gabrielson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 811 Gabrielson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Island County.
Does 811 Gabrielson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 811 Gabrielson Avenue offers parking.
Does 811 Gabrielson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Gabrielson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Gabrielson Avenue have a pool?
No, 811 Gabrielson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 811 Gabrielson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 811 Gabrielson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Gabrielson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Gabrielson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Gabrielson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Gabrielson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAOak Harbor, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WABurlington, WAAnacortes, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMarysville, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WAMill Creek, WAPoulsbo, WALake Forest Park, WAMill Creek East, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus