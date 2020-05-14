7220 Fiske Rd

Amenities

3500 sq.ft Home- Perfect Home/Work Space and Includes Most Utilities!! - This property boasts nearly 3500 square feet with the main house and finished outbuilding. Comfortable home with large wood-burning stove, living room, breakfast room, formal dining room, three bedrooms plus bonus room, two bathrooms and large ready to use loft office. Master bedroom is very large with two walk-in closets and the upstairs bathroom has a soaking tub and skylight. Newer carpet in downstairs bedrooms. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, security system, pest control, and landscaping. Tenant pays electricity, internet, and phone. A huge outbuilding is newly carpeted and has heat! Perfect for a playroom, craft room or yoga studio! This home sits on nearly 9 acres with 1.7 acres which are usable. Private and spacious and a "living in the woods" feel. Pet will be a case by case basis with an extra security deposit. This property, home, and outbuildings must be seen to fully appreciate. Bring your boots to walk the property during viewing appointment. The tenant must receive mail at P.O. Box . This home is available now with a negotiable lease end date.



