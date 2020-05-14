All apartments in Island County
Find more places like 7220 Fiske Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Island County, WA
/
7220 Fiske Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

7220 Fiske Rd

7220 Fiske Road · (360) 331-6636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7220 Fiske Road, Island County, WA 98236

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7220 Fiske Rd · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
yoga
some paid utils
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
yoga
3500 sq.ft Home- Perfect Home/Work Space and Includes Most Utilities!! - This property boasts nearly 3500 square feet with the main house and finished outbuilding. Comfortable home with large wood-burning stove, living room, breakfast room, formal dining room, three bedrooms plus bonus room, two bathrooms and large ready to use loft office. Master bedroom is very large with two walk-in closets and the upstairs bathroom has a soaking tub and skylight. Newer carpet in downstairs bedrooms. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, security system, pest control, and landscaping. Tenant pays electricity, internet, and phone. A huge outbuilding is newly carpeted and has heat! Perfect for a playroom, craft room or yoga studio! This home sits on nearly 9 acres with 1.7 acres which are usable. Private and spacious and a "living in the woods" feel. Pet will be a case by case basis with an extra security deposit. This property, home, and outbuildings must be seen to fully appreciate. Bring your boots to walk the property during viewing appointment. The tenant must receive mail at P.O. Box . This home is available now with a negotiable lease end date.

(RLNE5159595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7220 Fiske Rd have any available units?
7220 Fiske Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7220 Fiske Rd have?
Some of 7220 Fiske Rd's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7220 Fiske Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7220 Fiske Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7220 Fiske Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7220 Fiske Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7220 Fiske Rd offer parking?
No, 7220 Fiske Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7220 Fiske Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7220 Fiske Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7220 Fiske Rd have a pool?
No, 7220 Fiske Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7220 Fiske Rd have accessible units?
No, 7220 Fiske Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7220 Fiske Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7220 Fiske Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7220 Fiske Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7220 Fiske Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7220 Fiske Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAOak Harbor, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WABurlington, WAAnacortes, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMarysville, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WAMill Creek, WAPoulsbo, WALake Forest Park, WAMill Creek East, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity