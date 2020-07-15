All apartments in Island County
Find more places like 4271 N. Northgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Island County, WA
/
4271 N. Northgate Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4271 N. Northgate Drive

4271 Northgate Dr · (360) 675-6681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4271 Northgate Dr, Island County, WA 98277

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4271 N. Northgate Drive · Avail. now

$1,225

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
(P515) Adorable 2 Bedroom North of Oak Harbor! - This adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath manufactured home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and wood stove included. Spacious master bedroom has private bath. Property also has covered parking and detached storage shed. Tenant is responsible for maintaining Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, and Island Disposal. Tenant pays additional $75 monthly for water/sewer. All adults must complete separate applications. Unmarried adults are responsible for full, individual security deposits. For a complete list of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P515)
4271 Northgate Drive, Oak Harbor, WA 98277

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 N. Northgate Drive have any available units?
4271 N. Northgate Drive has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4271 N. Northgate Drive have?
Some of 4271 N. Northgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 N. Northgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4271 N. Northgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 N. Northgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4271 N. Northgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Island County.
Does 4271 N. Northgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4271 N. Northgate Drive offers parking.
Does 4271 N. Northgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4271 N. Northgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 N. Northgate Drive have a pool?
No, 4271 N. Northgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4271 N. Northgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4271 N. Northgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 N. Northgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4271 N. Northgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4271 N. Northgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4271 N. Northgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4271 N. Northgate Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAOak Harbor, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WABurlington, WAAnacortes, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMarysville, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WAMill Creek, WAPoulsbo, WALake Forest Park, WAMill Creek East, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity