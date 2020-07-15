4271 N. Northgate Drive

Amenities

(P515) Adorable 2 Bedroom North of Oak Harbor! - This adorable 2 bedroom / 2 bath manufactured home has fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer and wood stove included. Spacious master bedroom has private bath. Property also has covered parking and detached storage shed. Tenant is responsible for maintaining Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, and Island Disposal. Tenant pays additional $75 monthly for water/sewer. All adults must complete separate applications. Unmarried adults are responsible for full, individual security deposits. For a complete list of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P515)

4271 Northgate Drive, Oak Harbor, WA 98277



No Pets Allowed



