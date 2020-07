Amenities

Sweet Swantown West Beach View Home - Incredible Views from this 2 bedroom single level home at the end of Swantown right off West Beach. Watch the sunsets from your wrap around deck that has glass enclosures and enjoy the large yard with fire pit with shed for yard equipment. This adorable home has laminate flooring throughout with a living area that has a gas fireplace with room for dining. An open kitchen that overlooks the living area with windows all around to see the beautiful views. Lots of counter space and stainless steel appliances. Walk down the hall to the bathroom with stand up shower and a sliding glass door onto the wrap around deck to double as a mudroom. Stack able washer and dryer in the laundry room next to the bedrooms for convenience. Water is on a shared well which is included with the rent.. Small dogs (sorry no cats) are allowed with deposit and pet rent. This is what its all about living on Whidbey island.



KPM applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please click on the link below.



https://koetjerentals.petscreening.com/



No Cats Allowed



