1212 Monroe Landing Road

Approved Application! (P302) Single Family Home 2 Bed/ 1 Bath!! - Approved Application!! This 2 bedroom / 1 bath single family home features a large yard. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator as well as washer & dryer hookups. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, Island Disposal and Propane. Pet Negotiable $150 pet deposit and $35 per pet rent . All adults must complete separate applications.All unmarried adults are responsible for full separate security deposits. For a complete listing of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P302)

1212 Monroe Landing, Oak Harbor, WA



(RLNE5861949)