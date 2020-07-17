All apartments in Island County
1212 Monroe Landing Road
1212 Monroe Landing Road

1212 Monroe Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Monroe Landing Road, Island County, WA 98277

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Approved Application! (P302) Single Family Home 2 Bed/ 1 Bath!! - Approved Application!! This 2 bedroom / 1 bath single family home features a large yard. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator as well as washer & dryer hookups. Tenant must maintain Renter's Insurance, Puget Sound Energy, Island Disposal and Propane. Pet Negotiable $150 pet deposit and $35 per pet rent . All adults must complete separate applications.All unmarried adults are responsible for full separate security deposits. For a complete listing of available properties, visit our website at www.whidbeyhomesforrent.com. Homes for Rent is the leader in Oak Harbor property management. (P302)
1212 Monroe Landing, Oak Harbor, WA

(RLNE5861949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

