Great 4 bedroom home with garage, close to the beach! Small Dog Friendly! - Check out this 4 bedroom house in Penn Cove that is just a couple blocks to the beach. This house sits on a large corner lot at the beginning of a cul de sac There is a huge yard that is fenced and has a shed for extra storage. Open living and dining area that flows into the kitchen The single car garage is right off the kitchen with multiple large shelving units. Large bathroom right off the hall between the bedrooms and master bedroom has 1/2 bath for that extra privacy. Perfect for a large family. This home also allows small dogs(maximum of two) with a pet deposit and pet rent. Washer and dryer hookups in the unit. No groups allowed. If you would like to schedule a viewing or would like more information please call us at 360-675-2271 or email us at Info@360pm.us. Our website for 360 Property Management is at www.360pm.us.



360 Property Management applicants with pets are required to complete a pet screening for each of their pets or companion animals prior to move-in. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, service/companion animal registration is free. To fill out the application, please follow the link below.

https://360teamrentals.petscreening.com



