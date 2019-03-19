1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr.

Amenities

Custom Cedar Home on Honeymoon Lake - Built in 2008, this custom cedar home on Honeymoon Lake is just what you've been looking for. Beautiful custom doors and flooring throughout. Fresh paint. Nice big deck facing the lake. Electric heat as well as a wood burning stove in the living room. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, shower is located upstairs, soaking tub down stairs. Loft area that could be used as another bedroom or family room space. Nice kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets and newer appliances. Carpeted upstairs, no pets, non-negotiable. 1500 square feet with 1 car garage. Water and septic included in rent. Tenant pays power, garbage and wifi. Washer and dryer hook up only, no washer and dryer provided. This home is for rent for a 6 month lease initially. Call now to schedule a viewing. This home will go fast!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4619647)