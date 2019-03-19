All apartments in Island County
Find more places like 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Island County, WA
/
1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr.

1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr, Island County, WA 98253

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
Custom Cedar Home on Honeymoon Lake - Built in 2008, this custom cedar home on Honeymoon Lake is just what you've been looking for. Beautiful custom doors and flooring throughout. Fresh paint. Nice big deck facing the lake. Electric heat as well as a wood burning stove in the living room. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, shower is located upstairs, soaking tub down stairs. Loft area that could be used as another bedroom or family room space. Nice kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets and newer appliances. Carpeted upstairs, no pets, non-negotiable. 1500 square feet with 1 car garage. Water and septic included in rent. Tenant pays power, garbage and wifi. Washer and dryer hook up only, no washer and dryer provided. This home is for rent for a 6 month lease initially. Call now to schedule a viewing. This home will go fast!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4619647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. have any available units?
1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
What amenities does 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. have?
Some of 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Island County.
Does 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. offers parking.
Does 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. have a pool?
No, 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Honeymoon Lake Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAOak Harbor, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WABurlington, WAAnacortes, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMarysville, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WAMill Creek, WAPoulsbo, WALake Forest Park, WAMill Creek East, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus