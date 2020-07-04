All apartments in Indianola
Find more places like 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianola, WA
/
21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE

21680 Seacrest Avenue Northeast · (360) 516-6243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21680 Seacrest Avenue Northeast, Indianola, WA 98370

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
New Apt on Private St by Miller Bay - This clean, newly constructed loft apartment comes with private beach access and all utilities as well as internet, (not cable) included. Home includes kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, quiet neighborhood and separate entryway from residential home. Unit is located close to bus lines and ferry, with free parking. No pets, no smoking. Tenant required to carry liability insurance and pay non-refundable $155 cleaning deposit in addition to security deposit. Interested parties can contact Crystal Avery at 775-312-1439 or crystalavery@windermere.com. Must schedule an appointment, do not visit property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE have any available units?
21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE have?
Some of 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianola.
Does 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WASilverdale, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WA
Mukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAAlderwood Manor, WAPort Orchard, WAParkwood, WANavy Yard City, WAKenmore, WABothell West, WALake Stickney, WAMartha Lake, WAWhite Center, WABurien, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity