21680 SEACREST AVENUE NE

New Apt on Private St by Miller Bay - This clean, newly constructed loft apartment comes with private beach access and all utilities as well as internet, (not cable) included. Home includes kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, quiet neighborhood and separate entryway from residential home. Unit is located close to bus lines and ferry, with free parking. No pets, no smoking. Tenant required to carry liability insurance and pay non-refundable $155 cleaning deposit in addition to security deposit. Interested parties can contact Crystal Avery at 775-312-1439 or crystalavery@windermere.com. Must schedule an appointment, do not visit property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874508)