patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome to Peninsula Meadows, a gated custom home community! Lot 6 features a large, 3168 sq/ft 2-story with 5 bedrooms + bonus, 3-car garage, covered back patio, granite countertops, hardwoods, and much more! 11 home sites in this brand new community, brought to you by Fox Generation Homes LLC. These sites feature 2 acre - 2.3 acre lots, 3-car garage homes, ramblers, 2-stories and all on private wooded estates. Home can be built on other available lots!