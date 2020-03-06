22819 SE 262nd Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous Maple Valley Home! - **Application Pending**



This spacious home has it all, a large great room, dining, and a beautiful kitchen with a large island great for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances, gas range with hood vent, granite counter tops, and pantry for extra storage. There is also a den/office/5th bedroom on the main floor with a walk-in closet. Upstairs is the roomy master with a gorgeous 5 piece bath, and two separate walk-in closets. Three bedrooms and a bonus room also on the second floor and a full bath with double sinks. The laundry is also located on the second floor and washer and dryer are included. Unwind or BBQ outside with family or friends on your patio.



This home has a tankless hot water heater so you will have instant heat all of the time.



A two car garage with lots of over head storage.



This home is located on a cul-de-sac in the Cedar River Elementary School District.



No pets please.



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#1101



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5499080)