All apartments in Hobart
Find more places like 22819 SE 262nd Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hobart, WA
/
22819 SE 262nd Ct
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

22819 SE 262nd Ct

22819 SE 262nd Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22819 SE 262nd Ct, Hobart, WA 98051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Maple Valley Home! - **Application Pending**

This spacious home has it all, a large great room, dining, and a beautiful kitchen with a large island great for entertaining. Stainless steel appliances, gas range with hood vent, granite counter tops, and pantry for extra storage. There is also a den/office/5th bedroom on the main floor with a walk-in closet. Upstairs is the roomy master with a gorgeous 5 piece bath, and two separate walk-in closets. Three bedrooms and a bonus room also on the second floor and a full bath with double sinks. The laundry is also located on the second floor and washer and dryer are included. Unwind or BBQ outside with family or friends on your patio.

This home has a tankless hot water heater so you will have instant heat all of the time.

A two car garage with lots of over head storage.

This home is located on a cul-de-sac in the Cedar River Elementary School District.

No pets please.

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#1101

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5499080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22819 SE 262nd Ct have any available units?
22819 SE 262nd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hobart, WA.
What amenities does 22819 SE 262nd Ct have?
Some of 22819 SE 262nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22819 SE 262nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
22819 SE 262nd Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22819 SE 262nd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 22819 SE 262nd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 22819 SE 262nd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 22819 SE 262nd Ct offers parking.
Does 22819 SE 262nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22819 SE 262nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22819 SE 262nd Ct have a pool?
No, 22819 SE 262nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 22819 SE 262nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 22819 SE 262nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 22819 SE 262nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 22819 SE 262nd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22819 SE 262nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 22819 SE 262nd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaple Valley, WAFairwood, WASnoqualmie, WANewcastle, WAKlahanie, WANorth Bend, WA
Enumclaw, WABonney Lake, WAMercer Island, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WASumner, WATukwila, WAPacific, WALakeland North, WASeaTac, WAEdgewood, WADes Moines, WABurien, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College