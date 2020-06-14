Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in Hazel Dell, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazel Dell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.

Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
2110 NE 97th Circle
2110 Northeast 97th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2076 sqft
2110 NE 97th Circle Available 07/03/20 3 bed 2.5 Bath Home in East Hazel Dell Near Hwy 99 - 3 bed 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal. This home is located near NE 99th Street and 25th Ave. Close to shopping and easy access to I-5 or I-205.

West Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
6415 NW Mckinley Dr.
6415 Northwest Mckinley Drive, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2080 sqft
6415 NW Mckinley Dr. Available 07/07/20 Very Large 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Dell
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.

Carter Park
1 Unit Available
115 West 32nd St
115 West 32nd Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
115 West 32nd St Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown Vancouver Home - Beautiful vintage 1915 bungalow located just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Esther Short park. Lot of space with 4 bedrooms and a full finished basement.

Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Dell
$
Harney Heights
9 Units Available
Thunderbird Village
4601 E 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1235 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Harney Heights
4 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Kevanna Park
33 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
$
Hough
11 Units Available
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,948
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
Ashley Terrace
4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Ashley Terrace provides 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and additional storage. You can also enjoy the seasonal pool and hot tub.
Walnut Grove
6 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Esther Short
1 Unit Available
Heritage Place
300 West 8th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Heritage Place offers premiere condo rentals in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Be spoiled with gas ranges, fireplaces, central air conditioning and spacious floor plans.
$
Ogden
5 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Esther Short
1 Unit Available
Riverview Tower
209 W Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverview Tower&nbsp;Apartments are located&nbsp;on the 5th and 6th floors of the stunning Riverview Tower building in downtown Vancouver, WA. Each apartment home features&nbsp;beautiful views, balcony's and&nbsp;spacious floor plans.
Walnut Grove
2 Units Available
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.

Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.

Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5007 NW 137th Cir
5007 Northwest 137th Circle, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3341 sqft
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020.

Fourth Plain Village
1 Unit Available
2803 Fairmount Ave
2803 Fairmount Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1018 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex- Close to down town - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Vancouver. Large open kitchen and family room great for entertaining.

Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
10214 NE 106 Cir
10214 NE 106th Cir, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1867 sqft
Be the First to Live Here! - Stainless steel range/oven and refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio Sprinkler

1 Unit Available
303 NW 151st St.
303 Northwest 151st Street, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2237 sqft
303 NW 151st St. Available 07/25/20 Salmon Creek - 4 Bed 2.5 Bath with Office, Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage - Beautiful 2 story home in desirable Salmon Creek neighborhood that shows pride of ownership.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hazel Dell, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazel Dell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

