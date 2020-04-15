All apartments in Hansville
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

5181 NE Cedar Lane

5181 Northeast Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5181 Northeast Cedar Lane, Hansville, WA 98340

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available February 15th , electric, heat & water paid by owner - In Hansville, the lower level of this home is offered for rent and features one large bedroom with additional bonus room that is the size of a bedroom, including a closet. Ready for move in and with it's own separate entrance for a 12 month lease with option to renew. This home has built in book shelf with cupboards, several other areas for storage, side fenced yard area, full bathroom and modified kitchen. The kitchen offers a small dishwasher, fridge, large sink, 10 cubic feet counter-top toaster oven, microwave and hot plate. Private washer and dryer in the unit. Electric, heat and water utilities paid by owner and included in rent, tenant only pays for garbage, and cable/internet if desired, and is responsible for lawn care. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. There is also a fenced area for your dog. Dedicated parking in the gravel driveway. No Smoking/Vaping. All prospective candidates must use background screening company. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Must view prior to applying.
Dawn Clay
360-271-1895
DawnClay@Windermere.com

(RLNE4667732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

