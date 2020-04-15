5181 NE Cedar Lane

Amenities

Available February 15th , electric, heat & water paid by owner - In Hansville, the lower level of this home is offered for rent and features one large bedroom with additional bonus room that is the size of a bedroom, including a closet. Ready for move in and with it's own separate entrance for a 12 month lease with option to renew. This home has built in book shelf with cupboards, several other areas for storage, side fenced yard area, full bathroom and modified kitchen. The kitchen offers a small dishwasher, fridge, large sink, 10 cubic feet counter-top toaster oven, microwave and hot plate. Private washer and dryer in the unit. Electric, heat and water utilities paid by owner and included in rent, tenant only pays for garbage, and cable/internet if desired, and is responsible for lawn care. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. There is also a fenced area for your dog. Dedicated parking in the gravel driveway. No Smoking/Vaping. All prospective candidates must use background screening company. Application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Must view prior to applying.

Dawn Clay

360-271-1895

DawnClay@Windermere.com



(RLNE4667732)