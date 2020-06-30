All apartments in Grant County
12041 Road 3.9 NE

12041 Rd 3.9 NE · (888) 425-9457
Location

12041 Rd 3.9 NE, Grant County, WA 98837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12041 Road 3.9 NE · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Spacious County Home - Completely updated country home. 3 beds, 1.75 baths and tons of options in the basement. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake. Massive kitchen with bar seating, dining area and fire place. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, backslash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom with double sinks, tiled bath/shower and modern lighting. 3 rooms down stairs would be great for working at home, hobbies, or play area. Light and bright living room and family room with fireplace. Huge laundry room with new washer and dryer, sink and tons of storage through out.

12 month lease, tenant pays for electricity, application fee $45. $2,800 deposit. Property is not fenced, OUTDOOR ONLY pets are negotiable.

To apply: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings

To see rental criteria for details before applying:
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

(RLNE5881270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12041 Road 3.9 NE have any available units?
12041 Road 3.9 NE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12041 Road 3.9 NE have?
Some of 12041 Road 3.9 NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12041 Road 3.9 NE currently offering any rent specials?
12041 Road 3.9 NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12041 Road 3.9 NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12041 Road 3.9 NE is pet friendly.
Does 12041 Road 3.9 NE offer parking?
No, 12041 Road 3.9 NE does not offer parking.
Does 12041 Road 3.9 NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12041 Road 3.9 NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12041 Road 3.9 NE have a pool?
No, 12041 Road 3.9 NE does not have a pool.
Does 12041 Road 3.9 NE have accessible units?
No, 12041 Road 3.9 NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12041 Road 3.9 NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12041 Road 3.9 NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12041 Road 3.9 NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12041 Road 3.9 NE does not have units with air conditioning.
