12041 Road 3.9 NE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious County Home - Completely updated country home. 3 beds, 1.75 baths and tons of options in the basement. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake. Massive kitchen with bar seating, dining area and fire place. Kitchen comes with new cabinets, backslash and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bathroom with double sinks, tiled bath/shower and modern lighting. 3 rooms down stairs would be great for working at home, hobbies, or play area. Light and bright living room and family room with fireplace. Huge laundry room with new washer and dryer, sink and tons of storage through out.



12 month lease, tenant pays for electricity, application fee $45. $2,800 deposit. Property is not fenced, OUTDOOR ONLY pets are negotiable.



To apply: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings



To see rental criteria for details before applying:

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



(RLNE5881270)