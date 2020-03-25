8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Downtown Gig Harbor - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Downtown Gig Harbor
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is approximately 1200 sq ft and features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, and lots of storage space. There are two bathrooms and 2 bedrooms along with a utility room including washer and dryer. The home has high ceilings and an electric fireplace. There is an attached one car garage. Set on a serene dead end road it is located in walking distance of the Cushman Trails of Gig Harbor! Basic yard care provided. No Pets. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
8015 Mitts Lane NW (Left side of duplex)
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1,600.00/ month
Deposit: $1,500.00
Flat Fee for Water $100.00/mo.
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253) 858-7368
McNally Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4258374)