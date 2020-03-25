All apartments in Gig Harbor
8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015

8015 Mitts Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8015 Mitts Ln, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Downtown Gig Harbor - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Downtown Gig Harbor
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is approximately 1200 sq ft and features an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops, and lots of storage space. There are two bathrooms and 2 bedrooms along with a utility room including washer and dryer. The home has high ceilings and an electric fireplace. There is an attached one car garage. Set on a serene dead end road it is located in walking distance of the Cushman Trails of Gig Harbor! Basic yard care provided. No Pets. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

8015 Mitts Lane NW (Left side of duplex)
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,600.00/ month
Deposit: $1,500.00
Flat Fee for Water $100.00/mo.
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253) 858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4258374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 have any available units?
8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 have?
Some of 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 currently offering any rent specials?
8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 pet-friendly?
No, 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 offer parking?
Yes, 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 offers parking.
Does 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 have a pool?
No, 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 does not have a pool.
Does 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 have accessible units?
No, 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8015 Mitts Lane NW # 8015 does not have units with air conditioning.
