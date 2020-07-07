Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7416 Beaver Creek Lane Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home within easy walking distance to the Harbor - This approximately 2300 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms and is conveniently located close to downtown Gig Harbor. This home features a bright kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom is full of natural light and offers an en-suite master bathroom. Plenty of storage is available in the utility room, with washer/dryer hook-ups and deep two car garage. Outside offers a spacious deck and fully fenced large back yard. Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.



Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com



7416 Beaver Creek Ln

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $2,595.00/ month

Deposit: $2,495.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available August 1

Call for Information

Currently Occupied

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE5914340)