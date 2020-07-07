All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

7416 Beaver Creek Lane

7416 Beaver Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7416 Beaver Creek Lane, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rosedale-Hunt

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7416 Beaver Creek Lane Available 08/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home within easy walking distance to the Harbor - This approximately 2300 square foot home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a den and 2.5 bathrooms and is conveniently located close to downtown Gig Harbor. This home features a bright kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and beautiful hardwood floors. The master bedroom is full of natural light and offers an en-suite master bathroom. Plenty of storage is available in the utility room, with washer/dryer hook-ups and deep two car garage. Outside offers a spacious deck and fully fenced large back yard. Pets are Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com

7416 Beaver Creek Ln
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $2,595.00/ month
Deposit: $2,495.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available August 1
Currently Occupied
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE5914340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

