Amenities
2 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Condominium walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom condo is a must see and located just minutes from the freeway entrance and the historic downtown waterfront. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage, there is a dining area off the kitchen that opens to a spacious living room with territorial views of the harbor. Enjoy the views from the large deck. Plenty of storage, washer and dryer, and one covered parking spot in front of the unit is also included. No Pets. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
7400 Stinson Ave #248
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rent: $1,695.00/ month
Deposit: $1,595.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5261342)