7400 Stinson Ave 248

7400 Stinson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7400 Stinson Avenue, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Condominium walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom condo is a must see and located just minutes from the freeway entrance and the historic downtown waterfront. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage, there is a dining area off the kitchen that opens to a spacious living room with territorial views of the harbor. Enjoy the views from the large deck. Plenty of storage, washer and dryer, and one covered parking spot in front of the unit is also included. No Pets. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

7400 Stinson Ave #248
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,695.00/ month
Deposit: $1,595.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5261342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Stinson Ave 248 have any available units?
7400 Stinson Ave 248 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 7400 Stinson Ave 248 have?
Some of 7400 Stinson Ave 248's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Stinson Ave 248 currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Stinson Ave 248 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Stinson Ave 248 pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Stinson Ave 248 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 7400 Stinson Ave 248 offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Stinson Ave 248 offers parking.
Does 7400 Stinson Ave 248 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7400 Stinson Ave 248 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Stinson Ave 248 have a pool?
No, 7400 Stinson Ave 248 does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Stinson Ave 248 have accessible units?
No, 7400 Stinson Ave 248 does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Stinson Ave 248 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Stinson Ave 248 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Stinson Ave 248 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Stinson Ave 248 does not have units with air conditioning.
