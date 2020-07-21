Amenities

2 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Condominium walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor - This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom condo is a must see and located just minutes from the freeway entrance and the historic downtown waterfront. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage, there is a dining area off the kitchen that opens to a spacious living room with territorial views of the harbor. Enjoy the views from the large deck. Plenty of storage, washer and dryer, and one covered parking spot in front of the unit is also included. No Pets. No Smoking Property.



7400 Stinson Ave #248

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $1,695.00/ month

Deposit: $1,595.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Pets Allowed



