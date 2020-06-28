Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

6232 Harbor Sunset Lane Available 10/01/19 Gig Harbor Rambler Condo - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-259-2599



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,200.00

Available: October 1st

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,200.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Single level living. Convenient location in desirable gated community of Harbor Sunset. This home is cheerful & bright offering tall ceilings throughout, kitchen with skylights & large island, bamboo flooring & carpet, 3-sided see through gas fireplace with tile surround, custom wood blinds, master suite with walk-in closet, glass surround shower and soaking tub. Home is nestled on large corner lot with low maintenance back yard, french doors off kitchen lead out to patio. Gas fired furnace and water heater and two car garage.



Our pet policy allows for 1 dog, no cat, 35 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5119448)