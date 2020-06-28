All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

6232 Harbor Sunset Lane

6232 Harbor Sunset Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6232 Harbor Sunset Lane, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Soundview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
6232 Harbor Sunset Lane Available 10/01/19 Gig Harbor Rambler Condo - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-259-2599

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,200.00
Available: October 1st
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,200.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Single level living. Convenient location in desirable gated community of Harbor Sunset. This home is cheerful & bright offering tall ceilings throughout, kitchen with skylights & large island, bamboo flooring & carpet, 3-sided see through gas fireplace with tile surround, custom wood blinds, master suite with walk-in closet, glass surround shower and soaking tub. Home is nestled on large corner lot with low maintenance back yard, french doors off kitchen lead out to patio. Gas fired furnace and water heater and two car garage.

Our pet policy allows for 1 dog, no cat, 35 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 www.spinnakerpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5119448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane have any available units?
6232 Harbor Sunset Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane have?
Some of 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6232 Harbor Sunset Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane offers parking.
Does 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane have a pool?
No, 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane have accessible units?
No, 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6232 Harbor Sunset Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
