Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings

Two Bedrooms with additional bonus room, 1.50 Bath, 1296 sq ft, home located in Harbor Crossings. Built in 2006, this home features an electric fireplace, bamboo hardwood floors, radiant floor heating, instant hot water throughout, stainless appliances, stack washer/dryer, and a covered deck and patio. The home has a one car detached garage with additional parking and is walking distance to Starbucks, Target and Albertsons. Easy access to HWY 16 and close to Costco and other amenities. One Small Pet is Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



5116 Leon Lane

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $1,850.00 / month

Deposit: $1,750.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 Month Lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE4863188)