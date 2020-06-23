All apartments in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor, WA
5116 Leon Lane
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

5116 Leon Lane

5116 Leon Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Leon Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings - Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings
Two Bedrooms with additional bonus room, 1.50 Bath, 1296 sq ft, home located in Harbor Crossings. Built in 2006, this home features an electric fireplace, bamboo hardwood floors, radiant floor heating, instant hot water throughout, stainless appliances, stack washer/dryer, and a covered deck and patio. The home has a one car detached garage with additional parking and is walking distance to Starbucks, Target and Albertsons. Easy access to HWY 16 and close to Costco and other amenities. One Small Pet is Negotiable. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

5116 Leon Lane
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,850.00 / month
Deposit: $1,750.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 Month Lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

(RLNE4863188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Leon Lane have any available units?
5116 Leon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 5116 Leon Lane have?
Some of 5116 Leon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Leon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Leon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Leon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5116 Leon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5116 Leon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Leon Lane offers parking.
Does 5116 Leon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5116 Leon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Leon Lane have a pool?
No, 5116 Leon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Leon Lane have accessible units?
No, 5116 Leon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Leon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5116 Leon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5116 Leon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5116 Leon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
