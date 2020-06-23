Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings
Two Bedrooms with additional bonus room, 1.50 Bath, 1296 sq ft, home located in Harbor Crossings. Built in 2006, this home features an electric fireplace, bamboo hardwood floors, radiant floor heating, instant hot water throughout, stainless appliances, stack washer/dryer, and a covered deck and patio. The home has a one car detached garage with additional parking and is walking distance to Starbucks, Target and Albertsons. Easy access to HWY 16 and close to Costco and other amenities. One Small Pet is Negotiable. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
5116 Leon Lane
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $1,850.00 / month
Deposit: $1,750.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 Month Lease
Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
(RLNE4863188)