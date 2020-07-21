All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 5011 Bering St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
5011 Bering St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

5011 Bering St

5011 Bering Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5011 Bering Street Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Harbor Crossing Home - Property Id: 90984

Beautiful home at Harbor Crossing. Enjoy city life in a quiet suburban neighborhood. Walking distance to nearby shops and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 16 and close to YMCA, trails, Gig Harbor waterfront. Open concept living with granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms and laundry room upstairs, office downstairs, 2 car garage. Nonsmoking only. No dogs. $300 nonrefundable pet deposit. Gross income must be 3 times annual rent. Individuals applying as roommates must each have qualifying income. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90984
Property Id 90984

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5493550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Bering St have any available units?
5011 Bering St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 5011 Bering St have?
Some of 5011 Bering St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Bering St currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Bering St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Bering St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 Bering St is pet friendly.
Does 5011 Bering St offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Bering St offers parking.
Does 5011 Bering St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 Bering St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Bering St have a pool?
No, 5011 Bering St does not have a pool.
Does 5011 Bering St have accessible units?
No, 5011 Bering St does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Bering St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5011 Bering St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5011 Bering St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5011 Bering St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGig Harbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gig Harbor Apartments with GymsGig Harbor Apartments with Pools
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WA
Pacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College