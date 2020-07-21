5011 Bering St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Harbor Crossing Home - Property Id: 90984



Beautiful home at Harbor Crossing. Enjoy city life in a quiet suburban neighborhood. Walking distance to nearby shops and restaurants. Easy access to Hwy 16 and close to YMCA, trails, Gig Harbor waterfront. Open concept living with granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. 4 bedrooms and laundry room upstairs, office downstairs, 2 car garage. Nonsmoking only. No dogs. $300 nonrefundable pet deposit. Gross income must be 3 times annual rent. Individuals applying as roommates must each have qualifying income. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90984

No Dogs Allowed



