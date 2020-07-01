Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors microwave range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

5011 93rd St NW #C Available 05/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath near the Cushman Trail and Downtown Gig harbor -

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom featuring a patio and deck overlooking a beautiful green belt! This unit has an open concept dining room and living room with hardwood floors, kitchen including refrigerator, microwave and stove/oven. Efficient double pane vinyl windows, separate sun room and utility room with washer/dryer provided. This property is steps from the Cushman Trail for walking, biking and jogging! No Pets Preferred. This is a non-smoking property.

Flat fee for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electric at $135/month



www.mcnallymanagement.com



5011 93rd St NW #C

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $1,175.00 /month

Deposit: $1,075.00

Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult

12 month Lease



Available May 1st

Currently Occupied

Please call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4313775)