Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

5011 93rd St NW #C

5011 93rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5011 93rd Street Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5011 93rd St NW #C Available 05/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath near the Cushman Trail and Downtown Gig harbor -
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom featuring a patio and deck overlooking a beautiful green belt! This unit has an open concept dining room and living room with hardwood floors, kitchen including refrigerator, microwave and stove/oven. Efficient double pane vinyl windows, separate sun room and utility room with washer/dryer provided. This property is steps from the Cushman Trail for walking, biking and jogging! No Pets Preferred. This is a non-smoking property.
Flat fee for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electric at $135/month

5011 93rd St NW #C
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,175.00 /month
Deposit: $1,075.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/adult
12 month Lease

Available May 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

