Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4929 Bering St NW Available 04/01/20 Magnificent 4 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings! -

Magnificent 4 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings!

This beautifully built 4 Bedroom 2.25 bathroom, and approx. 2750sqft home features a 1st floor master suite with two walk-in closets, a double vanity in master bath & views of Mt. Rainier, open floor plan with soaring ceilings, a powder room at the entrance, energy efficient windows and an art studio room. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with a huge kitchen island, eating area and dining room. Gas forced air heat & fireplace, hardwood floors, covered porch. Washer and Dryer included. Two car attached garage. Walking distance to Target, Costco, Albertsons, and 2 Starbucks with the YMCA just around the corner! Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property.



4929 Bering St. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,280.00/ month

Deposit: $2,200.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available April 1st

Currently Occupied

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



