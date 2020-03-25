All apartments in Gig Harbor
4929 Bering St NW
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

4929 Bering St NW

4929 Bering Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Bering Street Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4929 Bering St NW Available 04/01/20 Magnificent 4 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings! -
Magnificent 4 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings!
This beautifully built 4 Bedroom 2.25 bathroom, and approx. 2750sqft home features a 1st floor master suite with two walk-in closets, a double vanity in master bath & views of Mt. Rainier, open floor plan with soaring ceilings, a powder room at the entrance, energy efficient windows and an art studio room. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with a huge kitchen island, eating area and dining room. Gas forced air heat & fireplace, hardwood floors, covered porch. Washer and Dryer included. Two car attached garage. Walking distance to Target, Costco, Albertsons, and 2 Starbucks with the YMCA just around the corner! Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

4929 Bering St. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,280.00/ month
Deposit: $2,200.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available April 1st
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4302374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

