Amenities
4929 Bering St NW Available 04/01/20 Magnificent 4 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings! -
Magnificent 4 Bedroom Home at Harbor Crossings!
This beautifully built 4 Bedroom 2.25 bathroom, and approx. 2750sqft home features a 1st floor master suite with two walk-in closets, a double vanity in master bath & views of Mt. Rainier, open floor plan with soaring ceilings, a powder room at the entrance, energy efficient windows and an art studio room. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances with a huge kitchen island, eating area and dining room. Gas forced air heat & fireplace, hardwood floors, covered porch. Washer and Dryer included. Two car attached garage. Walking distance to Target, Costco, Albertsons, and 2 Starbucks with the YMCA just around the corner! Small Pet Negotiable. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
4929 Bering St. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $2,280.00/ month
Deposit: $2,200.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease
Available April 1st
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4302374)