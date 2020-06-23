All apartments in Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor, WA
4324 69th St. Ct. NW
4324 69th St. Ct. NW

4324 69th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

4324 69th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rosedale-Hunt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4324 69th St. Ct. NW Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Tri-level Home close to Downtown Gig Harbor - Beautiful Tri-level Home close to Downtown Gig Harbor
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is approximately 1950 sq. ft. and is located close to downtown Gig Harbor, shopping and HWY 16 access. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. The dining room has access to the back deck and is open to the living room which has a cozy fireplace and hardwood floors. The master bedroom is located on main level and has access to a deck overlooking the back yard. The lower level has huge family room with a second fireplace, a den, an additional bonus room and a utility room with washer and dryer washer and dryer included. There is a large deck overlooking the fully fenced backyard, perfect for summer entertainment. This home has an attached 2 car garage and detached 6 car garage/RV parking. This is a No Smoking Property. 1 Small Pet Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

4324 69th St. Ct. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $2,275.00/mo
Deposit: $2,175.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50/adult
12 month lease available

Available July 1
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4103431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 69th St. Ct. NW have any available units?
4324 69th St. Ct. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 4324 69th St. Ct. NW have?
Some of 4324 69th St. Ct. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 69th St. Ct. NW currently offering any rent specials?
4324 69th St. Ct. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 69th St. Ct. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 69th St. Ct. NW is pet friendly.
Does 4324 69th St. Ct. NW offer parking?
Yes, 4324 69th St. Ct. NW offers parking.
Does 4324 69th St. Ct. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 69th St. Ct. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 69th St. Ct. NW have a pool?
No, 4324 69th St. Ct. NW does not have a pool.
Does 4324 69th St. Ct. NW have accessible units?
No, 4324 69th St. Ct. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 69th St. Ct. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 69th St. Ct. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 69th St. Ct. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 69th St. Ct. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
