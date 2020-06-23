Amenities

4324 69th St. Ct. NW Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Tri-level Home close to Downtown Gig Harbor

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is approximately 1950 sq. ft. and is located close to downtown Gig Harbor, shopping and HWY 16 access. The kitchen features granite counters and stainless appliances. The dining room has access to the back deck and is open to the living room which has a cozy fireplace and hardwood floors. The master bedroom is located on main level and has access to a deck overlooking the back yard. The lower level has huge family room with a second fireplace, a den, an additional bonus room and a utility room with washer and dryer washer and dryer included. There is a large deck overlooking the fully fenced backyard, perfect for summer entertainment. This home has an attached 2 car garage and detached 6 car garage/RV parking. This is a No Smoking Property. 1 Small Pet Negotiable.

4324 69th St. Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $2,275.00/mo

Deposit: $2,175.00

Tenant Screening Fee: $50/adult

12 month lease available



Available July 1

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE4103431)