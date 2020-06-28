4249 Overlook Ct Apartment

Amenities
Lovely Fully Furnished Large One Bedroom Mother-in-Law Apartment
This beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment is located in the Harbor Hill neighborhood, which is conveniently located near shopping, dining, HWY 16 commute is just blocks away and only about 2 miles from downtown and the water front. With approximately 850 sq. ft., this furnished apartment features hardwood and tile floors, kitchen with dishwasher, wine fridge and two induction burners for cooking. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and attached bathroom. The apartment home comes with forced air heating and A/C, a stacking washer and dryer and a full size refrigerator located in the main house garage, as well as own parking space. This is a No Smoking Property and No Pets.
4249 Overlook Ct.
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $1,300.00/ month with 6 - 12 month lease, $1,450.00 for a lease term 6 months or less.
Flat Fee $150.00 Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electricity/Basic Cable
Deposit: $1,200.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
No Pets Allowed
