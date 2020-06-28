All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

4249 Overlook Ct Apartment

4249 Overlook Court · No Longer Available
Location

4249 Overlook Court, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Fully Furnished Large One Bedroom Mother-in-Law Apartment -
Lovely Fully Furnished Large One Bedroom Mother-in-Law Apartment
This beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment is located in the Harbor Hill neighborhood, which is conveniently located near shopping, dining, HWY 16 commute is just blocks away and only about 2 miles from downtown and the water front. With approximately 850 sq. ft., this furnished apartment features hardwood and tile floors, kitchen with dishwasher, wine fridge and two induction burners for cooking. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and attached bathroom. The apartment home comes with forced air heating and A/C, a stacking washer and dryer and a full size refrigerator located in the main house garage, as well as own parking space. This is a No Smoking Property and No Pets.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

4249 Overlook Ct.
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,300.00/ month with 6 - 12 month lease, $1,450.00 for a lease term 6 months or less.
Flat Fee $150.00 Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electricity/Basic Cable
Deposit: $1,200.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

