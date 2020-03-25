4009 Burnham Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 1,166 sqft of open living space, fireplace, walk-in closet and harbor views. Nestled in a beautiful neighborhood, minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel. Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this great home and into the large living room anchored in a cozy wood burning stove with oversized windows for added light. The dining room allows access to the outside and flows nicely into the kitchen. The fantastic kitchen features ample rich wood cabinets, and 3 large windows with breathtaking views of the harbor. Down a short hall is one adorable bedroom with hall bath. The master boasts a walk-in closet and en suite bath. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.