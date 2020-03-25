All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated January 11 2020 at 4:57 PM

4009 Burnham Drive

4009 Burnham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Burnham Drive, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View Basin

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 1,166 sqft of open living space, fireplace, walk-in closet and harbor views. Nestled in a beautiful neighborhood, minutes from local freeways for quick commuting and travel. Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside this great home and into the large living room anchored in a cozy wood burning stove with oversized windows for added light. The dining room allows access to the outside and flows nicely into the kitchen. The fantastic kitchen features ample rich wood cabinets, and 3 large windows with breathtaking views of the harbor. Down a short hall is one adorable bedroom with hall bath. The master boasts a walk-in closet and en suite bath. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Burnham Drive have any available units?
4009 Burnham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 4009 Burnham Drive have?
Some of 4009 Burnham Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Burnham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Burnham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Burnham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Burnham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Burnham Drive offer parking?
No, 4009 Burnham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4009 Burnham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Burnham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Burnham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4009 Burnham Drive has a pool.
Does 4009 Burnham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4009 Burnham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Burnham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Burnham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Burnham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Burnham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

