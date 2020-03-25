All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 3305 Tarabochia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
3305 Tarabochia St
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

3305 Tarabochia St

3305 Tarabachia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3305 Tarabachia Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredible 2 Bedroom Home in Downtown Gig Harbor with a view! -
Incredible 2 Bedroom Home in Downtown Gig Harbor with a view!
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, separate utility room with washer dryer and folding room, electric cadet heat throughout, living room has peek a boo view and hardwood floors, large deck with a filtered view of the Harbor. Enjoy all that downtown Gig Harbor has to offer with these conveniently located house just steps away from shops, restaurants, parks and the public dock.
No Pets. No Smoking Property

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3305 Tarabochia Street
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent $1,500.00
Deposit $1,400.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available April 1, 2020
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
253-858-7368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4464221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Tarabochia St have any available units?
3305 Tarabochia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 3305 Tarabochia St have?
Some of 3305 Tarabochia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 Tarabochia St currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Tarabochia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Tarabochia St pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Tarabochia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 3305 Tarabochia St offer parking?
No, 3305 Tarabochia St does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Tarabochia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 Tarabochia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Tarabochia St have a pool?
No, 3305 Tarabochia St does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Tarabochia St have accessible units?
No, 3305 Tarabochia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Tarabochia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Tarabochia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Tarabochia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Tarabochia St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Gig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Steilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College