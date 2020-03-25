3305 Tarabochia St

Amenities

Incredible 2 Bedroom Home in Downtown Gig Harbor with a view!

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, separate utility room with washer dryer and folding room, electric cadet heat throughout, living room has peek a boo view and hardwood floors, large deck with a filtered view of the Harbor. Enjoy all that downtown Gig Harbor has to offer with these conveniently located house just steps away from shops, restaurants, parks and the public dock.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



3305 Tarabochia Street

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent $1,500.00

Deposit $1,400.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available April 1, 2020

Currently Occupied

Call for appointment

McNally Management

253-858-7368



No Pets Allowed



