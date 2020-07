Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

12006 61st Ave Ct NW -

Newly carpeted and painted newer rental with newer SS appliances.Gas fireplace. Newly stained deck. On greenbelt with tons of privacy

Three bed Two bath including master with 5piece ensuite and large walk in closet. North Gig Harbor near Costco, target and YMCA, with easy access to freeway.

Lawn care included in rent.

Pets: On a case by case basis. Owner's decision.

Show Phone: 253-226-9246



(RLNE5338638)