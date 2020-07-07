Amenities

Built in 2014, this is 2+ bedroom 2.5 bath home offers 1,825 sq ft of living space! Located in desirable Harbor Crossing neighborhood this single family home is complete with bonus room and den! Some of the features include a gas fireplace with mantel, oversized attached 2 car garage, sprinkler system, soaring ceilings and the location offers a park like feel! The chefs kitchen boasts granite countertops and expansive island with gas range/oven and matching stainless steel appliances! The Master Bedroom is located on the main floor and features a walk-in closet and adjoining master bath. The location is walking distance to Target, Costco and Albertsons with the YMCA just around the corner. This home is a must see! Landscaping is included!

No Pets. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



11493 Portage Place NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $1,995.00/ month

Deposit: $1,895.00

Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/ adult

12 Month Lease



Available Now

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5151129)