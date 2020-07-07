All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

11493 Portage Place NW

11493 Portage Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11493 Portage Place Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2+ Bedroom Harbor Crossing Home - 2+ Bedroom Harbor Crossing Home
Built in 2014, this is 2+ bedroom 2.5 bath home offers 1,825 sq ft of living space! Located in desirable Harbor Crossing neighborhood this single family home is complete with bonus room and den! Some of the features include a gas fireplace with mantel, oversized attached 2 car garage, sprinkler system, soaring ceilings and the location offers a park like feel! The chefs kitchen boasts granite countertops and expansive island with gas range/oven and matching stainless steel appliances! The Master Bedroom is located on the main floor and features a walk-in closet and adjoining master bath. The location is walking distance to Target, Costco and Albertsons with the YMCA just around the corner. This home is a must see! Landscaping is included!
No Pets. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

11493 Portage Place NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,995.00/ month
Deposit: $1,895.00
Tenant Screening Fee: $50.00/ adult
12 Month Lease

Available Now
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5151129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11493 Portage Place NW have any available units?
11493 Portage Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 11493 Portage Place NW have?
Some of 11493 Portage Place NW's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11493 Portage Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
11493 Portage Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11493 Portage Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 11493 Portage Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 11493 Portage Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 11493 Portage Place NW offers parking.
Does 11493 Portage Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11493 Portage Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11493 Portage Place NW have a pool?
No, 11493 Portage Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 11493 Portage Place NW have accessible units?
No, 11493 Portage Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11493 Portage Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 11493 Portage Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11493 Portage Place NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11493 Portage Place NW does not have units with air conditioning.
