11477 Kinglet Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's.



Downstairs has living room, dining room, half bath and an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Office space located off the living room.



Upstairs has 3 bedrooms / 2 baths, bonus room and laundry area. Washer / Dryer hookups.



Master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Separate bathtub / shower. 2 Car Garage with Auto Openers. Garage on back side of home.



Rent: $2,395.00

Security Deposit: $2,395.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 - Small pets negotiable with approval of owner.

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00



Available: Approximately August 10, 2020.



We require an application on each person over the age of 18. Each applicant must pay an application fee of $40.50. We run a credit/criminal check, employment verification and landlord references on all applicants. We require the combined monthly income be 3X the monthly rent.



Home is currently occupied. Showings must be coordinated with property manager and current tenant. Contact 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com to schedule a showing.

Schools: Purdy Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School, Peninsula High School