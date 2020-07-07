All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

11477 Kinglet Lane

11477 Kinglet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11477 Kinglet Lane, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's.

Downstairs has living room, dining room, half bath and an upgraded kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Office space located off the living room.

Upstairs has 3 bedrooms / 2 baths, bonus room and laundry area. Washer / Dryer hookups.

Master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Separate bathtub / shower. 2 Car Garage with Auto Openers. Garage on back side of home.

Rent: $2,395.00
Security Deposit: $2,395.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 - Small pets negotiable with approval of owner.
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Available: Approximately August 10, 2020.

We require an application on each person over the age of 18. Each applicant must pay an application fee of $40.50. We run a credit/criminal check, employment verification and landlord references on all applicants. We require the combined monthly income be 3X the monthly rent.

Home is currently occupied. Showings must be coordinated with property manager and current tenant. Contact 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com to schedule a showing.
Schools: Purdy Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School, Peninsula High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11477 Kinglet Lane have any available units?
11477 Kinglet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 11477 Kinglet Lane have?
Some of 11477 Kinglet Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11477 Kinglet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11477 Kinglet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11477 Kinglet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11477 Kinglet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11477 Kinglet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11477 Kinglet Lane offers parking.
Does 11477 Kinglet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11477 Kinglet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11477 Kinglet Lane have a pool?
No, 11477 Kinglet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11477 Kinglet Lane have accessible units?
No, 11477 Kinglet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11477 Kinglet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11477 Kinglet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11477 Kinglet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11477 Kinglet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
