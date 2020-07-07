11278 Borgen Loop NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's.



Downstairs has living room with gas fireplace, dining room and very spacious kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Electric Oven/Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher.



Upstairs has 3 bedrooms / 2 baths, bonus room and laundry area. Washer / Dryer hookups.



Master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Separate bathtub / shower.

2 Car Garage with Auto Openers.



Rent: $2,100.00

Security Deposit: $2,100.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 - Small (under 25 pounds), Mature, Housebroken pets negotiable with approval of owner.

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00



Available: Now!!!



We require an application on each person over the age of 18. Each applicant must pay an application fee of $40.50. We run a credit/criminal check, employment verification and landlord references on all applicants. We require the combined monthly income be 3X the monthly rent.



Contact 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com to schedule a viewing.