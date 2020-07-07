All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 11278 Borgen Loop NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
11278 Borgen Loop NW
Last updated October 9 2019 at 12:38 AM

11278 Borgen Loop NW

11278 Borgen Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11278 Borgen Loop, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home located in "The Ridge" in Gig Harbor close to Target, Costco & St. Anthony's.

Downstairs has living room with gas fireplace, dining room and very spacious kitchen. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Electric Oven/Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher.

Upstairs has 3 bedrooms / 2 baths, bonus room and laundry area. Washer / Dryer hookups.

Master bedroom with 5 piece bath. Separate bathtub / shower.
2 Car Garage with Auto Openers.

Rent: $2,100.00
Security Deposit: $2,100.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 - Small (under 25 pounds), Mature, Housebroken pets negotiable with approval of owner.
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Available: Now!!!

We require an application on each person over the age of 18. Each applicant must pay an application fee of $40.50. We run a credit/criminal check, employment verification and landlord references on all applicants. We require the combined monthly income be 3X the monthly rent.

Contact 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11278 Borgen Loop NW have any available units?
11278 Borgen Loop NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 11278 Borgen Loop NW have?
Some of 11278 Borgen Loop NW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11278 Borgen Loop NW currently offering any rent specials?
11278 Borgen Loop NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11278 Borgen Loop NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11278 Borgen Loop NW is pet friendly.
Does 11278 Borgen Loop NW offer parking?
Yes, 11278 Borgen Loop NW offers parking.
Does 11278 Borgen Loop NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11278 Borgen Loop NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11278 Borgen Loop NW have a pool?
No, 11278 Borgen Loop NW does not have a pool.
Does 11278 Borgen Loop NW have accessible units?
No, 11278 Borgen Loop NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11278 Borgen Loop NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11278 Borgen Loop NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 11278 Borgen Loop NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11278 Borgen Loop NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGig Harbor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gig Harbor Apartments with GymsGig Harbor Apartments with Pools
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WA
Pacific, WANormandy Park, WANavy Yard City, WASpanaway, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College