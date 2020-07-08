All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 11208 Borgen Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
11208 Borgen Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11208 Borgen Loop

11208 Borgen Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11208 Borgen Loop, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Gig Harbor - Located in The Ridge Development, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is approx. 1870 sq ft. and is charming inside and out. This home features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and an island. The open concept floorplan is great for entertaining. The living room has a cozy gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood flooring. Upstairs are three bedrooms, large landing/bonus area, one full bath and a master suite with large attached bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Washer and dryer hook-ups. The home has a two car garage and fenced yard. This is a No Smoking Property and Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

11208 Borgen Loop
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,050.00/ month
Deposit: $1,950.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE4578423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11208 Borgen Loop have any available units?
11208 Borgen Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 11208 Borgen Loop have?
Some of 11208 Borgen Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11208 Borgen Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11208 Borgen Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11208 Borgen Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11208 Borgen Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11208 Borgen Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11208 Borgen Loop offers parking.
Does 11208 Borgen Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11208 Borgen Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11208 Borgen Loop have a pool?
No, 11208 Borgen Loop does not have a pool.
Does 11208 Borgen Loop have accessible units?
No, 11208 Borgen Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11208 Borgen Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 11208 Borgen Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11208 Borgen Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 11208 Borgen Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Gig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Steilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College