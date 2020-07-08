Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Gig Harbor - Located in The Ridge Development, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is approx. 1870 sq ft. and is charming inside and out. This home features a large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and an island. The open concept floorplan is great for entertaining. The living room has a cozy gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood flooring. Upstairs are three bedrooms, large landing/bonus area, one full bath and a master suite with large attached bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. Washer and dryer hook-ups. The home has a two car garage and fenced yard. This is a No Smoking Property and Pets Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



11208 Borgen Loop

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,050.00/ month

Deposit: $1,950.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



