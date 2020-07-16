Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frederickson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

1 Unit Available
8113 175th St Ct E
8113 175th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2181 sqft
• Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car gar. w/approx.

1 Unit Available
Elk Plain
4210 201st Ct E
4210 201st Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1188 sqft
• Pending Application • - Attractive, newly updated 2 bd, 1.5 ba, 2 car gar duplex with approx.
Results within 1 mile of Frederickson

1 Unit Available
Spanaway
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.
Results within 5 miles of Frederickson
2 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
5 Units Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
4 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
8 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,511
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.

1 Unit Available
South Hill
12811 80th Ave Ct E
12811 80th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2277 sqft
• Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.

1 Unit Available
11418-184th St Ct E
11418 184th Street Court East, Graham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
11418-184th St Ct E Available 08/07/20 Lipoma Firs Puyallup!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2. bath in Lipoma Firs neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
Spanaway
1415 155th ST Ct E
1415 155th Street Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1660 sqft
1415 155th ST Ct E Available 08/10/20 • Open to Applications • - Stunning 3 bd, 1.75 ba, 2 car garage w/ approx.

1 Unit Available
Spanaway
709 182ND ST E
709 182nd Street East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2520 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom PLUS den with 2520 sq ft and a 3 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Frederickson
5 Units Available
Fife
Revive
2341 58th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
864 sqft
Newly renovated community offers stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer in unit. Features include fitness center, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour maintenance.
23 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
3 Units Available
Fife
Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
973 sqft
Furnished units feature a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, guest parking, state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse.
12 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
3 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
4 Units Available
South Tacoma
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1411 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated in Tacoma's bustling South Tacoma neighborhood, Pine Street Townhomes presents a warm, quiet community just minutes away from the best Tacoma has to offer.
8 Units Available
Fife
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
3 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
5 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,658
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,612
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,096
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1214 sqft
Prime location right off of I-705 and close to Tacoma Union Station and the Tacoma Art Museum. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has a basketball court, pool and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Fife
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Frederickson, WA

Frederickson loves its sawmills. In fact, the town's current moniker and original name ( Salcich Junction) both come from the names of influential sawmill aficionados in the early 20th Century. The change in name is indicative of the town's evolution of industry.

Sawmills were the driving force in founding what is now Frederickson, WA. But In March of 1931, a large fire left the sawmill - and the town - in a state of disrepair. With the jobs gone, most of the residents left and the post office - which opened a decade prior and was busy ushering packages to Tacoma - closed its doors. In 1968, with the town's logging industry long in the rear view mirror, the Port of Tacoma decided to revive Frederickson by turning it into an industrial area, and to do so bought up around 600 acres of land. Notorious flying-machine manufacturer Boeing opened a new skin and spar plant in the town in 1992 and the area has been growing really, really fast ever since. Census data show that the population of this town has more than tripled from 2000-2010. Out of the ashes of a long-gone logging town rises a booming industrial area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Frederickson, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frederickson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

