4210 201st Ct E

• Pending Application • - Attractive, newly updated 2 bd, 1.5 ba, 2 car gar duplex with approx. 1,188 SQ FT that offers new interior paint, new carpet, new hardwood laminate flooring, washer & dryer hook-up’s, spacious kitchen w/ white appliances and new dishwasher, wood-burning fireplace, nice size bedrooms, and a large, fenced backyard. This home is located near several stores, restaurants, and minutes from JBLM!



Rent: $1,495.00

Security Deposit: $1,450.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. No pets preferred; however, one pet may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please email the pets breed, age, and weight for approval. One Small pet with approx. 10lbs or less will only be considered!



This property is located on Septic and Rules & Regulations will apply. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.



No Pets Allowed



