Frederickson, WA
4210 201st Ct E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4210 201st Ct E

4210 201st Street Court East · (253) 537-6500
Location

4210 201st Street Court East, Frederickson, WA 98387
Elk Plain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4210 201st Ct E · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
• Pending Application • - Attractive, newly updated 2 bd, 1.5 ba, 2 car gar duplex with approx. 1,188 SQ FT that offers new interior paint, new carpet, new hardwood laminate flooring, washer & dryer hook-up’s, spacious kitchen w/ white appliances and new dishwasher, wood-burning fireplace, nice size bedrooms, and a large, fenced backyard. This home is located near several stores, restaurants, and minutes from JBLM!

Rent: $1,495.00
Security Deposit: $1,450.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. No pets preferred; however, one pet may be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Please email the pets breed, age, and weight for approval. One Small pet with approx. 10lbs or less will only be considered!

This property is located on Septic and Rules & Regulations will apply. All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 201st Ct E have any available units?
4210 201st Ct E has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4210 201st Ct E have?
Some of 4210 201st Ct E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 201st Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
4210 201st Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 201st Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 4210 201st Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederickson.
Does 4210 201st Ct E offer parking?
No, 4210 201st Ct E does not offer parking.
Does 4210 201st Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 201st Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 201st Ct E have a pool?
No, 4210 201st Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 4210 201st Ct E have accessible units?
No, 4210 201st Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 201st Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 201st Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 201st Ct E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4210 201st Ct E has units with air conditioning.
