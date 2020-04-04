8032 71st PL SE #A

Amenities

Snohomish Duplex - Move-in Special of $500!!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath upper-level unit nestled in this quiet neighborhood, surrounded by the beauty of nature. Enjoy this open floor plan with many recent upgrades. Home features large living room that flows into the kitchen, with plenty of space for any cooking. This home offers double pane storm windows. Master bedroom with master bath, a large shared backyard that has plenty of room for gatherings, gardens and more! Newer deck and single car garage. This property does not have a washer or dryer at the moment. Nearby schools include Riverview Elementary School, Parent Partnership School and Aim High School. The closest grocery stores are Fred Meyer, Jackson's Food Stores and Haggen Food & Pharmacy. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, House Of Brews and Starbucks. No smoking and no pets



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



