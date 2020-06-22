Amenities

9706 NE 76th Way Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.BA Townhome with Double Car Garage! Won't last Long, Apply Now! - Enjoy your newly constructed home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the kitchen overlooking the living room and hardwoods running throughout. Channel your inner chef with the kitchens high end, stainless steel appliances.



The kitchen is topped off with modern finishes, including granite countertops and top of the line cabinetry. Off the dining area is access to your fully fenced back yard. Theres also a half bath on the main level.



The upstairs features three bedrooms and a utility room with washer and dryer. Relax in the comfort of your master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closets.



Additional features include: A/C, window coverings, granite countertops and tile floors in bathrooms



The location features close proximity to local amenities and shopping. This home wont last long, apply today!



*Please note that photos are not exact representations of layout and finishes for Covington Manor and are from a comparable property. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Covington Manor homes are currently under construction and photos will be updated once available.



*This unit is new construction. Inherently, there are variables, outside of our control, that may delay the estimated rent ready date (possibly multiple times). Please be advised that you should consider how flexible your situation is before submitting the Deposit to Hold, as we do not wish to inconvenience you. We appreciate your consideration.



