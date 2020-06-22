All apartments in Five Corners
Find more places like 9706 NE 76th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Five Corners, WA
/
9706 NE 76th Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9706 NE 76th Way

9706 Northeast 76th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Five Corners
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9706 Northeast 76th Way, Five Corners, WA 98662

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
9706 NE 76th Way Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 3bd/2.BA Townhome with Double Car Garage! Won't last Long, Apply Now! - Enjoy your newly constructed home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the kitchen overlooking the living room and hardwoods running throughout. Channel your inner chef with the kitchens high end, stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen is topped off with modern finishes, including granite countertops and top of the line cabinetry. Off the dining area is access to your fully fenced back yard. Theres also a half bath on the main level.

The upstairs features three bedrooms and a utility room with washer and dryer. Relax in the comfort of your master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and spacious walk-in closets.

Additional features include: A/C, window coverings, granite countertops and tile floors in bathrooms

The location features close proximity to local amenities and shopping. This home wont last long, apply today!

*Please note that photos are not exact representations of layout and finishes for Covington Manor and are from a comparable property. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Covington Manor homes are currently under construction and photos will be updated once available.

*This unit is new construction. Inherently, there are variables, outside of our control, that may delay the estimated rent ready date (possibly multiple times). Please be advised that you should consider how flexible your situation is before submitting the Deposit to Hold, as we do not wish to inconvenience you. We appreciate your consideration.

(RLNE5845545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 NE 76th Way have any available units?
9706 NE 76th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Five Corners, WA.
What amenities does 9706 NE 76th Way have?
Some of 9706 NE 76th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 NE 76th Way currently offering any rent specials?
9706 NE 76th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 NE 76th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9706 NE 76th Way is pet friendly.
Does 9706 NE 76th Way offer parking?
Yes, 9706 NE 76th Way does offer parking.
Does 9706 NE 76th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9706 NE 76th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 NE 76th Way have a pool?
No, 9706 NE 76th Way does not have a pool.
Does 9706 NE 76th Way have accessible units?
No, 9706 NE 76th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 NE 76th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 NE 76th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9706 NE 76th Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9706 NE 76th Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St
Five Corners, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Five Corners Accessible ApartmentsFive Corners Apartments with Balcony
Five Corners Apartments with GarageFive Corners Apartments with Parking
Five Corners Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA
Silverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University