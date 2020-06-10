3909 Tribute Avenue E

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

This well maintained home w/high ceilings, spacious open floor plan w/living room, dinning room and kitchen w/island on main floor with a 1/2 bath. Large master suite with 5 piece bath with walk in closet. Upper floor has large bonus room and laundry! Pets welcome with cozy fenced in back yard located directly across from a park. MOVE IN COSTS: $45 per adult app. fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent and one time $157 admin/setup fee. Monthly rent is $2375.00 + $7 processing fee. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Call now to schedule your appointment with Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges at 253-693-4598 and submit your application at www.renterswarehouse.com/seattle.