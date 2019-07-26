6604 4th St E

Amenities
Multi-level Duplex 3bd/1.5 bath - Available now, this 3 bd/1 .5 bath multi-level duplex home is located on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood in Fife Heights. The home has fresh paint, new flooring and carpet, and new bathroom fixtures. Full size washer and dryer are included. The large private yard is fully fenced, includes a green house and secured storage. Great space for BBQ fun or relaxation! In addition to the 2-car detached carport, additional parking is available. Landscaping & Utilities are Tenant's responsibility. Pets are accepted with some restrictions.
IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters Insurance required
Deposit: $1895
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 Non-Refundable deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
(RLNE4996955)