All apartments in Fife Heights
Find more places like 6604 4th St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fife Heights, WA
/
6604 4th St E
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

6604 4th St E

6604 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6604 4th Street East, Fife Heights, WA 98424

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Multi-level Duplex 3bd/1.5 bath - Available now, this 3 bd/1 .5 bath multi-level duplex home is located on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood in Fife Heights. The home has fresh paint, new flooring and carpet, and new bathroom fixtures. Full size washer and dryer are included. The large private yard is fully fenced, includes a green house and secured storage. Great space for BBQ fun or relaxation! In addition to the 2-car detached carport, additional parking is available. Landscaping & Utilities are Tenant's responsibility. Pets are accepted with some restrictions.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters Insurance required
Deposit: $1895
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 Non-Refundable deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE4996955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 4th St E have any available units?
6604 4th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife Heights, WA.
What amenities does 6604 4th St E have?
Some of 6604 4th St E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 4th St E currently offering any rent specials?
6604 4th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 4th St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 4th St E is pet friendly.
Does 6604 4th St E offer parking?
Yes, 6604 4th St E offers parking.
Does 6604 4th St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6604 4th St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 4th St E have a pool?
No, 6604 4th St E does not have a pool.
Does 6604 4th St E have accessible units?
No, 6604 4th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 4th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 4th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 4th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 4th St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAFife, WAMilton, WAEdgewood, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WAPacific, WA
Sumner, WAParkland, WASouth Hill, WAFrederickson, WASeaTac, WASpanaway, WANormandy Park, WABonney Lake, WATukwila, WAGraham, WAUniversity Place, WABurien, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College