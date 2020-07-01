Apartment List
64 Apartments for rent in Felida, WA with garage

Felida apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Felida - Starcrest
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3061 sqft
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.
Results within 1 mile of Felida

1 Unit Available
Starcrest
610 NW 114th Street
610 Northwest 114th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2656 sqft
Charming Ranch with Finished basement! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath daylight ranch home with hardwood floors in the living room, coved ceilings and built-ins in adjacent dining room.

1 Unit Available
708 NW 138th St.
708 NW 138th St, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1816 sqft
708 NW 138th St. Available 08/13/20 Like New 4 Bedroom Home in Desirable Salmon Creek Gated Neighborhood! - Set in the desirable Salmon Creek Neighborhood, the Landing at Salmon Creek features a gated community.
Results within 5 miles of Felida
10 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
11 Units Available
Hough
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1025 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
2 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
4 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
$
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds. Close to shopping and easy freeway access.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 The Following Utilities are Included: Water, Sewage, Garbage Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table.

1 Unit Available
17022 NE 18th Avenue
17022 NE 18th Ave, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2008 sqft
4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield with 1 Bed on Main - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Ridgefield, WA This home rests in a beautiful rural setting in a new subdivision that is not on Google maps.

1 Unit Available
3912 S. Kennedy Drive
3912 S Kennedy Dr, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2306 sqft
3912 S. Kennedy Drive Available 08/14/20 Fabulous 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home in Ridgefield. Easy access to I-5 North or South. This home is in a wonderful community.

1 Unit Available
Arnada
2501 F St
2501 F Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
870 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Two bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom single family House in Vancouver Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal - Fireplace - Carpeting throughout - Washer + Dryer - Gas

1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
1525 NE 87th Way
1525 Northeast 87th Way, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1742 sqft
Move in Special!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Hazel Dell - Move in Special: Move in by June 30th to receive $450 off of your first month rent!! Townhome in Hazel Dell, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. All bedrooms on upper level.

1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
10708 NE 25th Place
10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
3009 NE 95th St
3009 Northeast 95th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1668 sqft
3009 NE 95th St Available 04/10/20 REFRESHED Single Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fully Fenced Backyard - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is ideal for those that need single story living.
Results within 10 miles of Felida
30 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
16 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
15 Units Available
Esther Short
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,405
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1173 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
12 Units Available
Walnut Grove
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,249
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
6 Units Available
Landover - Sharmel
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
7 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Felida, WA

Felida apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

