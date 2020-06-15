Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020. This home boasts 3,341 square feet of great living space and features:



* 5 bedrooms

* 4 baths

* Formal living room

* Dining room

* Kitchen w/Stainless appliances and Double oven

* Family room w/ gas fireplace

* Powder bath

* Wood floors on main floor

* Carpet on second floor

* Laundry room w/Hook ups

* Spacious master suite w/ soaking tub

* Central heating & cooling

* Fenced back yard w/ Covered Patio

* Three Car Garage

* Nearby park



This home is located within the Vancouver School District and is within the following school boundaries:



Elementary: Felida

Middle School: Jefferson

High School: Skyview



This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.

Renter's insurance required.



Security Deposit Terms: $3,550.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).

There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



