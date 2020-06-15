Amenities
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020. This home boasts 3,341 square feet of great living space and features:
* 5 bedrooms
* 4 baths
* Formal living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen w/Stainless appliances and Double oven
* Family room w/ gas fireplace
* Powder bath
* Wood floors on main floor
* Carpet on second floor
* Laundry room w/Hook ups
* Spacious master suite w/ soaking tub
* Central heating & cooling
* Fenced back yard w/ Covered Patio
* Three Car Garage
* Nearby park
This home is located within the Vancouver School District and is within the following school boundaries:
Elementary: Felida
Middle School: Jefferson
High School: Skyview
This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.
**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice
Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com
Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.
Lease Terms:
Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.
Renter's insurance required.
Security Deposit Terms: $3,550.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.
*Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.
Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.
(RLNE5845546)