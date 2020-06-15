All apartments in Felida
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5007 NW 137th Cir

5007 Northwest 137th Circle · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5007 Northwest 137th Circle, Felida, WA 98685
Felida - Starcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5007 NW 137th Cir · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3341 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5007 NW 137th Cir Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous Newer 2-Story 5-Bedroom House in Felida for Rent - 5007 NW 137th Cir - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available June 2020. This home boasts 3,341 square feet of great living space and features:

* 5 bedrooms
* 4 baths
* Formal living room
* Dining room
* Kitchen w/Stainless appliances and Double oven
* Family room w/ gas fireplace
* Powder bath
* Wood floors on main floor
* Carpet on second floor
* Laundry room w/Hook ups
* Spacious master suite w/ soaking tub
* Central heating & cooling
* Fenced back yard w/ Covered Patio
* Three Car Garage
* Nearby park

This home is located within the Vancouver School District and is within the following school boundaries:

Elementary: Felida
Middle School: Jefferson
High School: Skyview

This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Monday - Thursday 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.
Renter's insurance required.

Security Deposit Terms: $3,550.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE5845546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 NW 137th Cir have any available units?
5007 NW 137th Cir has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5007 NW 137th Cir have?
Some of 5007 NW 137th Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 NW 137th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5007 NW 137th Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 NW 137th Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 NW 137th Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5007 NW 137th Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5007 NW 137th Cir does offer parking.
Does 5007 NW 137th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5007 NW 137th Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 NW 137th Cir have a pool?
No, 5007 NW 137th Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5007 NW 137th Cir have accessible units?
No, 5007 NW 137th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 NW 137th Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 NW 137th Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5007 NW 137th Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5007 NW 137th Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
